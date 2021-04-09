Arcos host Castilleja CF

04/09/2021 at 6:04 PM CEST

The Bows and the Castilleja They begin their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Saturday at 18:00 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Antonio Barbadillo.

The Bows ranked 9th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 17 points and a balance of 10 goals for and 19 against.

For his part, the Castilleja CF He was in ninth place in the previous phase of the competition with 21 points and figures of 25 points in his favor and 27 against.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of Bows and the balance is one victory and two draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the home team has a three game streak in a row undefeated at home against Castilleja. The last time they played the Bows and the Castilleja In the competition it was in May 2018 and the match ended with a 0-2 in favor of the locals.