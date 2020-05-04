Kitchens are gaining more and more prominence in Brazilian homes. Before, isolated and seen as a place for household chores, the space has been transformed over the years with changes in lifestyle, in which it is stuck by functionality and practicality.

Thus, it is common that one of the concerns of those who are setting up their home is to have a room that meets their needs, but also where it is possible to cook in a pleasant way and receive family and friends for moments of leisure and relaxation. For all these reasons, kitchens must be well thought out and planned so that, in addition to being aesthetically beautiful and pleasant, they are functional, practical and facilitate the execution of daily tasks.

The choice of cabinets and countertops is one of the key points for those looking to decorate the room with personality and still obtain an extremely practical and comfortable environment. The project must adapt well to the available space. A great solution for those who want to spend less without giving up the quality and versatility of a planned cabinet are modular cabinets – those already sold in modules adaptable to any type of project.

A differential of Itatiaia’s modular cabinets is that they have prefabricated measures and can be sold separately, facilitating the assembly and choice of sets according to each taste and the needs of the environment.

The architect and interior designer partner of the Itatiaia Kitchens, Letícia Oliveira, separated some important and practical tips to help you in the mission of setting up your kitchen. Check out:

Small kitchens [ideal para pequenos espaços]

Over the years, families have been reduced and, consequently, the real estate market has adapted to this trend, developing compact residential projects – and the kitchen was a space that was not left out of this trend. However, even having a small environment, it is possible to make it organized and aesthetically beautiful. Some tips are essential to provide space optimization and set up a beautiful kitchen.

A great option is the use of overhead cabinets to take advantage of vertical spaces and transform the walls into useful places. This type of cabinet can be of different sizes and shapes, such as: swing-type opening installed above the scrubber, followed by doors with openings to the right or left and even with glass doors, which, in addition to facilitating the visualization kitchen accessories, also helps in decorating the environment.

In order to maximize space and ensure comfort, the choice of multifunctional modules helps in the storage and organization of kitchen utensils, since they also perform other functions. An example is the potter who, in addition to storing pots, also has a special space for a microwave or oven with hot air outlet. Another option is the 4 or 5-burner cooktop counter, with a drawer and a drawer, which in addition to serving as a support for your cooktop, has wide, deep drawers, whose material is 100% steel and fully open.

Integrated kitchens [conceito aberto]

With the kitchens increasingly compact, it is common to find them integrated into the living or dining rooms, in order to give the feeling of spaciousness in the environment, optimize the space and generate greater interaction between friends and family.

Betting on neutral colors and good finishes is essential for good communication between spaces. The pieces in the Exclusive kitchens, one of Itatiaia’s most successful lines, allow for several combinations, such as: external finish of the cabinet in white and doors in matte black or white matte.

In this line, the drawers also have the same color options and the tops of the cabinets are found in the colors concrete or walnut terracotta, which besides being resistant to high temperatures (up to 180 ° C), have finishes that combine with different types of elements decorative. The modern handle handles in lead color give a final touch of sophistication in the decoration of the environment and a great finish to the pieces.

Gourmet space (external)

The gourmet space model, now widely found in apartment and residential roofs, also allows for the integration of environments, since it is designed to receive visitors and gather the family. Some items are commonly found in this environment, such as barbecue, cooktop and sink, in addition to other items such as freezer and microwave.

Aiming at organizing and optimizing space, counters, whether for cooktop or sink, are a great choice because, in addition to serving as a support for these items, they allow you to organize and store the utensils used in daily life, since they have ample space internal.

The feet of the cabinets are fixed and have height adjustment, in addition to baseboards 100% water resistant, which facilitate cleaning and give a final finishing touch to the pieces.

Another tip that also contributes to the decoration of the gourmet space is the use of aerial modules of different heights, making them purposely misaligned in height. This makes it possible to use decorative elements on the cabinets, which will be lower, leaving the environment more beautiful, cozy and the face of the owner.

