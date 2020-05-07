Harry and Meghan Markle They celebrated the first year of their son, Archie, through their social networks they published several photos of the little boy and a video.

In fact the clip served as a campaign for Save the Children, to raise funds for the most vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. So instead of photographs, Meghan Markle chose to tell a story carrying little Archie.

View this post on Instagram “Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £ 5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £ 5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. You want 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570). #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on May 6, 2020 at 4:01 am PDT

In addition to celebrating their first-born’s birthday, the Dukes of Sussex also released an image where Archie is compared to his father, Harry, when Lady Di’s son was the same age.

The resemblance is impressive, in fact next to the image you can read: “Such a stick, such a splinter. These two become more similar every day!

You may also like:

.