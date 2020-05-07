Archie was born on May 6, 2019 – .

Meghan Markle and Harry collaborated with the organization “Save the Children” to help vulnerable children in quarantine

By Patricia Carranza Alva

Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 6:01 p.m.

The son of Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie It was his first year of life and although it was not known how they would celebrate it, a video was finally released in which the little boy can be seen on his birthday.

This is a video of the campaign of Save the Children, to raise funds for the most vulnerable children during the pandemic by coronavirus. So instead of photographs, Meghan Markle chose to tell a story carrying the little one Archie, who was seen for four months in a photograph where Meghan and Harry They said goodbye to 2019.

In the video Meghan can be seen with the book “Duck, Rabbit” while Archie is eager to open it and turn page by page.

View this post on Instagram “Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £ 5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £ 5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. You want 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570). #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on May 6, 2020 at 4:01 am PDT

It should be noted that the Queen isabel II didn’t forget his great-grandchild’s birthday, even though Harry and Meghan they abandoned their duties in royalty.

Archie He was born on May 6, 2019 and has conquered the hearts of thousands of people, he also has a great resemblance to his father Harry.

