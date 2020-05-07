Away from the pomp and pageantry of the Windsor house, the princeEnriqueandMeghan Marklethey celebrated their son’s first year,Archie, offering a solidarity image of the little one in the Save the Children campaign that raises funds for the most vulnerable children in this pandemic.

Instead of official photos, they have shown a video in which Meghan Markle reads to her son the story “Duck Rabbit!” (Rabbit Duck!) Sitting in a white chair, with the little one on her lap. The NGO itself has been in charge of sharing this video on their Instagram profile where you can see a great Archie. In the video, the little boy appears in his mother’s arms; Prince Charles’s youngest grandson turns the pages of this tale as his mother tries to tell him and Prince Harry records.

Far from the protocol to which she was forced since she married Henry of England, the Duchess of Sussex has preferred for this occasion comfort and simplicity for both her and her baby.

Dressed in a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up, shorts, her hair tied back in a casual ponytail and hardly any makeup, she was smiling and relaxed next to Archie, who wore a white “body”.

The surprise comes at the end, when the little boy stammers his first word and Enrique and Meghan are heard shouting “Bravo, bravo!”, With the emotion that characterizes first-time parents.

The eldest son of the Dukes of Sussex celebrates his first year away from the Windsor cradle, twelve months in which there have been major transformations following the decision of his parents to stop being “senior” members of the family. british royal

Archie, the fourth grandson of the heir Charles of England and eighth great-grandson of Elizabeth II, celebrates this first year of life confined in warm California, a destination chosen by his parents after his decision to be financially independent from the British royal family.

Since April 1, this young couple and their son began to write a new sheet in the book of their life in Los Angeles and have created the charity Archewell, a name with a wink to their first-born who now, how could it be? otherwise, he has received congratulations from his paternal family.

Prince Charles, his grandfather, has congratulated him via Instagram with an image made in black and white, of the day of his christening and a text that says: “A happy birthday for Archie, who is one year old.”

The Dukes of Cambridge have also congratulated him with the words “We wish Archie a very happy first birthday!”, A message accompanied by a family photo also of his baptism in July 2019. And his great-grandmother Elizabeth II, also added to the congratulations: “Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor!”.

