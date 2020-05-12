Mexico City,- The International Olympic Committee and the International Archery Federation released the qualification procedures for the Olympic Games that were rescheduled for 2021.

All the places already assigned for Tokyo remain with the qualified nation. It is up to each country to choose the athletes to fill in the gaps at the Games.

Archery will hold Olympic and Paralympic qualifying events until 2021. Procedures update to Tokyo Games released.

For the Olympic Games, the continental qualification events in America, Europe and Oceania are delayed until the spring of 2021, while the final qualification tournament will run until the summer of 2021, and is scheduled to be held as a separate tournament. next to the Paris stage of the Archery World Cup.

The period in which athletes can shoot minimum qualification scores has been extended until June 28, 2021.

The registration deadline for the Olympic Games is July 5, 2021. Archery competitions are scheduled to begin on July 23 of next year.

