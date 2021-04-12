‘Archenemy’ – I am Max Fist

A different superhero movie for a different audience.

‘Archenemy’ is certainly not one of superheroes “like those of Marvel or DC”, as well as ‘Daniel is not real’ was a genre movie to use. Adam Egypt Mortimer continues to seek his place in the world with this new low-budget independent production that wants to be “different”, again more willful than at the moment of truth, effective; again as relatively interesting as at the same time rather unsuccessful.

His starting point is certainly very stimulating: A drunk man claims to be a superhero who has lost his powers upon reaching Earth. Of course, nobody believes him. What follows, without ceasing to be so, is no longer so; On the one hand, because the film does not focus so much on him (and her) as on the young man (and his sister) who, say, believes in him. As if in ‘Hancock’ the protagonist had been Jason Bateman instead of Will Smith or Charlize Theron.

The comparison, in fact, can be timely if we take away the millions of budget difference: Max Fist comes to be Hancock without superpowers, humor, any display of visual effects or great action scenes, all of this replaced in ‘Archenemy’ by helpless 2D animation. But, while Peter Berg was very clear about what movie he wanted and could be, what Mortimer is clear about is what movie he does not want it to be.

And it is that on the other hand, ‘Archenemy’ is not clear which movie it will be. It is clear that he intends “to be different”, but he is not clear about how to be. Thus, a half-sketched and frayed production remains that threatens or insinuates without actually constructing a real alternative. It is an interesting premise with an interesting character that however does not result in a movie that is interesting to the same extent of both.

Being different is fine; be it for being it, not so much anymore. Its relative seriousness, certain clichés or the waste of its secondary elements is not helping either. You want to believe in Max Fist as you believe in Superman, although there is no money that can mask your shame. The intent or the will is appreciable, but the film does not find the tone or the form that turns said will into something that, in addition to being curious, is of benefit.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



