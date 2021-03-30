Archegos, the enormous fortune that evaporated in a few days

(Bloomberg) – From his pedestal atop Midtown Manhattan, directly across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.

Even on Wall Street, few noticed it, until all of a sudden everyone did.

Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin adjustments of all time – a multi-million dollar fiasco involving secret market bets dangerously leveraged and canceled in the blink of an eye. eyes.

Hwang’s most recent rise can be reconstructed from the banks’ attempt to dump the shares in recent days: ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc., all of which had skyrocketed this year, sometimes confusing operators who could not understand why.

A portion of Hwang’s portfolio, which since Friday has been traded in blocks by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth nearly $ 40 billion last week. Bankers estimate that Archegos’ net worth, essentially Hwang’s wealth, had reached more than $ 10 billion. And as they keep popping up, your company’s total position estimates keep rising: tens of billions, $ 50 billion, even more than $ 100 billion.

In a few days, all of that evaporated.

“I’ve never seen anything like this – how quiet it was, how focused and how quickly it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former Goldman Sachs partner who has been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the the biggest losses of personal wealth in history ”.

On Monday, late in New York, Archegos broke days of silence about the episode.

“This is a challenging time for the Archegos Capital Management family office, our partners and employees,” said Karen Kessler, a spokeswoman for the firm, in an emailed statement.

“Plans are being discussed while Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best way forward.”

The cascade of business losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich, Tokyo and beyond, leaving countless questions unanswered, including the most important: how could anyone take such huge risks, facilitated by so many banks, right under the noses of regulators? of all the world?

Part of the answer is that Hwang established itself as a family office with limited supervision and then used financial derivatives to accumulate large holdings in companies without having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks accepted him as a lucrative client, despite his history of insider trading and attempts at market manipulation that took him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.

Once a disciple of hedge fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shut down Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling a 2012 SEC civil lawsuit over insider trading and stock manipulation allegations. from Chinese banks. At the time, Hwang and the firms paid $ 44 million and he agreed to be excluded from the investment advisory industry.

It was then that he opened Archegos (Greek for “one who leads the way”) and structured it as a family office.

Family offices that exclusively manage a personal fortune are exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Therefore, they do not have to disclose to their owners, executives or how much they manage, rules designed to protect to outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they grow to the size of a hedge fund, they can still present risks, this time for outsiders in the larger market.

“This raises questions about family office regulation once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets business group. “The question is if they are just friends and family, why do we care? The answer is that they can have a significant impact on the market, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after the Dodd-Frank Act, does not clearly reflect this. “

