The Peace Commission of the Archdiocese of Managua expressed in its concerns that the future of Nicaragua is “uncertain” due to the health crisis caused by the new Covid-19 coronavirus, which, in turn, has an impact on the economy causing a biggest recession, which the country has suffered for two years.

The uncertainty about the public health crisis was expressed by members of the Archdiocese in the face of the collapse of hospitals, the increase in infections and deaths due to the virus, without the regime through the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reacting to the level it demands the emergency.

“With the people of God, we look uneasily towards the uncertain future that is looming over our country, both in the economic and health fields. The distrust of the population in the health system is manifest, “said the Peace Commission in a statement issued on May 29.

The Minsa only recognizes 759 cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 35 have died. However, official reports are not credible due to the saturation of public and private hospitals caring for sick patients with the virus, as well as the number of deaths that are buried quickly day and night.

The Citizen Observatory, made up of independent doctors, records more than 2,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 400 deaths from pneumonia or coronavirus suspects.

With a pandemic and everything expensive

The representatives of the Catholic Church have reiterated the call to the population to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

They have also spoken about the economic problems faced by the population in the face of the increasing increase in unemployment, due to the health crisis that is also hitting companies. Problems that are complicated by high costs in basic services, without there being an interest from the authorities, to alleviate the heavy burden on the people in these moments of crisis.

“The recent people the excessive increase in the prices of basic services such as electric energy, drinking water, and in fuel prices, arbitrarily set and dehumanized,” criticized the Archdiocese of Managua.

The mothers who mourn the death of their murdered children, for whom they are imprisoned in the regime’s jails for their participation in social protests, have also been part of the statement of the Archdiocese Peace Commission, as it approaches on May 30, Mother’s Day in Nicaragua.

“Always at the center of the Church’s social concern is human life. We share the pain of mothers who still mourn the loss of their children. We also participate in the pain of the mothers of political prisoners, mourning mothers and mothers afflicted by their unjustly imprisoned children who ask God to be able to hug them in their homes this May 30, “said the representatives of the Catholic Church.

