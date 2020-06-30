In one of the strongest pronouncements so far on the health crisis on the part of the country’s Catholic Church, the Archdiocese of Managua protested against the persecution of medical personnel by the Ortega regime, as well as the abandonment of the population before the “great tragedy »of the pandemic of the new Covid-19 coronavirus in Nicaragua.

«At this time, as a Church we feel and live with our people this great tragedy: dozens of coffins circulating in our cities, the express burials in the middle of the night, the sirens of ambulances that break the silence at all times, the pain of not being able to pay our love tribute to loved ones who have left us without saying goodbye. This is how the Archdiocese Justice and Peace Commission explained the seriousness of what is happening in the country due to the pandemic.

Since officially announcing the first positive case of coronavirus in Nicaragua on March 18 and as the contagion has accelerated in recent weeks, there have been constant scenes of family members outside hospitals waiting for information about the health of their patients.

Although the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has adopted for a week that the relatives of the sick be informed by telephone, it has not been able to end the funeral carriages leaving the hermetically sealed coffins from the hospitals to the cemeteries.

The numbers recognized by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo are 2,519 positive cases of Covid-19 and 83 deaths. These are figures that do not agree with those of the Citizen Observatory, made up of doctors and social organizations, which records 5,957 suspected cases and 1,688 suspected deaths from this disease.

In its message, the Archdiocesan Justice Commission compared the health crisis caused by the coronavirus to “the hour of the Lord’s tears: we cried at the grave of friend Lázaro at the closeness of his town on the dark night of Gethsemane.”

Doctors and other medical personnel on the front lines of patient care in hospitals face a shortage of supplies to help the sick as well as a lack of protection due to the lack of equipment to avoid getting the virus. Independent medical associations have reported more than 35 deaths of medical personnel from the coronavirus and more than 200 infections among healthcare workers.

The Ortega y Murillo dictatorship besieges, threatens and sacks the doctors who denounce the health crisis and the lack of action by the regime to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Archdiocese of Managua has also denounced the persecution of doctors. “At this time, we acknowledge the doctors and health personnel who expose themselves day by day, without being properly provided with the necessary protective equipment, in their fight against this fatal pandemic, until they die to serve their brothers “He expressed in his letter.

The Church Justice Commission has stated that this harassment of doctors that occurs in Nicaragua is contrary to what happens in other countries where “they are applauded for their sacrifice and dedication, while, in our country, sadly, for the fact to report the truth and request the necessary protection, they are dismissed and deprived of their rights. ”

Leave private interests and think about the common good

The representatives of the Catholic Church have called for the serious expansion of the pandemic in the country, “the different actors in public life put their own interests before those of the nation.”

Today we need men and women who seek the common good; that, freed from all selfishness, feel the pain of the people and accompany them “, is the claim of the Archdiocese Justice Commission.

The Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference (CEN) directed priests to suspend the presence of faithful in parishes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Masses continue to take place but virtually through social media. Four priests, including Bishop Emeritus of León, Monsignor Bosco Vivas have died due to respiratory problems associated with Covid-19.