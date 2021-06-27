Archdiocese in Michoacán urges politicians to build peace

MEXICO CITY. After a week in which Morena was accused of having won the elections in Michoacán due to an alliance with the drug traffickers and that the national leadership of that political force ruled that the prison awaits the governor, Silvano Aureoles Conejo, the Archdiocese of Morelia He demanded that political actors leave mistrust behind and become peace builders.

Otherwise, “enormous suffering will be generated for all,” predicted this Sunday the Catholic Church in Michoacán in the voice of its archbishop, Carlos Garfias Merlos in an official statement released by the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM) to the media of communication.

The alert launched by the Archbishop of Morelia considered it essential that the transition of government in this entity of the country take place with respect to what was expressed by citizens on June 6 at the polls.

“Before the next government transition, the most important thing is the response of the citizens, who have trusted their candidates; this is the time to leave mistrust behind and to make a real effort to achieve reconciliation and respect for the institutions. We need strengthen peaceful coexistence, because when it is destroyed, enormous suffering is caused for all “, highlighted the call of Archbishop Garfias Merlos.

The message to achieve peace also includes citizens by reminding them that their participation did not end on June 6 of this year when they went to vote, but continues in this post-election time.

In a precise way, the archdiocese called them to generate spaces for participation, enforceability and vigilance of democracy.

He stressed that after the electoral process, a peaceful and respectful coexistence must be fostered because all Mexicans, citizens, politicians and public servants “seek progress, justice, respect for human rights and the good of the country.” .

I urge all elected public servants to always seek commitment for the common good, promoting order, justice, equity and peace. “

Meanwhile, the archdiocese of Mexico also addressed the issue of peace in its Sunday editorial in the weekly Desde la Fe.

In that space, he recalled that 11 years ago the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM) called all the people of Mexico to unite for the benefit of peace given the high levels of insecurity and violence that marked the days of that time and in which the prevailing false premise was that the law was negotiable.

Currently, a few weeks after two priests from the Catholic community lost their lives due to executions by organized crime, one in Durango and the other in Iguala, Guerrero, the church maintained that the insecurity crisis continues to hurt Mexico “and it is evident in the acts of violence that have left thousands of victims “in all these 11 years.

Faced with the reality that something has not been done, the call of the Catholic Church was to respect human dignity, put a stop to violence and need a change of course in the key times we are living.

We are living through key months, in which we seek to emerge from a long storm that requires us to change course. These are times that will define the future and if we want a better horizon it is time to rethink whether we are doing enough, “he summoned in his editorial called Messengers of Peace.

