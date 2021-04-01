Archbishop of Canterbury denies Meghan and Harry’s anticipated wedding?

Before the eyes of the whole world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married on May 19, 2018 in a link that captured the attention of all the media and which took place in the Chapel of St. George of Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle recently confessed to Oprah Winfrey that she had actually married Prince Harry three days before the official wedding and with the blessing of the Archbishop of Canterbury. These statements generated a tsunami of doubts and the press undertook the task of verifying these allegations.

Meghan Markle claimed she secretly married Harry three days before the official wedding

Justin Welby, the religious in question, gave an interview to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica which was published this Wednesday and this is what he said: “I signed the marriage certificate that day, it is a legal document and I would have committed a serious crime if not I would have celebrated it that day. The legal wedding was on Saturday and I am not going to reveal what happened in other meetings ”.

According to Meghan’s account, she and her husband contacted Archbishop Welby and asked him to marry them privately in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, their home on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

“Three days before our wedding, we got married,” said the couple. “Nobody knows. We called the archbishop and said, ‘That will be the show for the world, but we want a moment just for the two of us,’ “Meghan said.

Archbishop of Canterbury gave an interview revealing wedding details

After the commotion caused by that “secret wedding”, the newspaper The Sun published the marriage certificate of the Sussexes, issued on the day of the royal ceremony with the Prince carlos and Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, as witnesses.

In said document that the British tabloid obtained from the General Register Office, it was confirmed that the union was registered on the same date, of the official ceremony, and not three days before.

“Sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused or misinformed. They were not married three days before in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury, “he said. Stephen Borton, the official who helped draft the document that allowed them to be married at the ceremony in Windsor.



