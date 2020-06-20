The Archbishop of Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, this Saturday expressed the “deep pain” of the entire diocese for “The many, we do not know how many, but thousands of deceased” because of COVID-19, of which “we do not forget any, and less God” and stressed that “The Cross is life and victory over death.” This has been stated in the funeral mass for those killed by the pandemic, held at the Parish Church of San Martín in Valencia this Saturday.

The cardinal has assured that “We are all invaded by deep pain and sadness for the great sufferings that the victims and their families have experienced, aggravated because many of them have not even been accompanied in their transit “and has reiterated that shares “the pain of families.” “We are very close to their prayers,” he added.

“To all the families of the deceased we say that we love you and that, as the Psalm says, ‘help comes from the Lord ‘», stressed the head of the Archdiocese, who this week commissioned priests to celebrate the Eucharist this Saturday in their respective parishes for this intention.

In his homily, Cañizares he has invited everyone «to look at the Cross«:« There we will find what we need, the face of Jesus ». “With this Cross of Jesus, the Lord loaded the sufferings of all humanity and on the Cross God is telling us how much He loves us,” he proclaimed. Similarly, he has pointed out: “God’s love is stronger than death, his Cross is life and victory over death, and death does not have the last word.”

At the funeral Mass, the Archbishop has asked the entire diocese to “pray for all those who have given their lives in the service of their brothers”, referring especially to health professionals.

Later, in the requests of the faithful, express prayers have been raised “for the victims of COVID-19, for their families, for sick doctors and other health personnel, and for researchers and scientists seeking solutions to the pandemic, to May the Lord enlighten you in your work out of respect for human beings ».

Funeral mass it has been concelebrated by the auxiliary bishops of Valencia, Esteban Escudero and Javier Salinas, as well as by about twenty priests, including several episcopal vicars, and at the time of consecration the bells of the parish church of San Martín have sounded.

In addition, members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, who held a previous meeting in which they discussed the work of the Diocesan Synod, participated in the funeral Mass, examined the work of the various vicaries during the time of the pandemic, and analyzed the upcoming celebration of the Jubilee Year of the Holy Chalice, starting in October.

On the other hand, the Archbishopric has reported that on Tuesday, June 23, Holy Mass will be celebrated for the deceased of the Armed Forces, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church of Santo Domingo, in the Captaincy General.