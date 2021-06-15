Archaic writing on a sheet of lead from more than two thousand years ago

The results of an analysis of the first lead sheet with Iberian writing obtained in a regulated excavation of one of the most important Iberian archaeological sites have been presented. This sheet is of archaic writing and unknown subject matter, but it has been able to be transcribed phonetically and will allow us to advance in the knowledge of the ancient Iberian culture.

The analysis is the work of a multidisciplinary research team from the University of Valencia (UV), the Museum of Prehistory of Valencia (MPV) and the University of Barcelona (UB). The excavation was made at the archaeological site of Pico de los Ajos (Yátova).

Many of the lead sheets of this class come from looting and not from regulated excavations. Thus, the sheet studied by the research group that includes Consuelo Mata, David Quixal and Gianni Gallello, from the Department of Prehistory, Archeology and Ancient History, and Ana Serrano, a graduate of the Master of Archeology at the UV, represents one of the few and the first from this site to be obtained in an excavation. Thanks to this, it has been possible to study it within a known context, both temporal and spatial. The study has been published in the journal Veleia, with the title “A small sheet of lead with an Iberian inscription of archaic palaeography of Pico de los Ajos (Yátova, València)”.

The lead sheet was found bent on itself and, after cleaning and adapting it in the MPV, it could be interpreted palaeographically by specialists Joan Ferrer and Javier Velaza, from the UB. Written on both sides and forming a single text, Iberian symbols of known loudness can be identified. In addition, it highlights the fact that it was written between the 4th and 3rd centuries BC, while other similar plates generally date from later centuries. The interesting thing is that its archaeological find has occurred in a later context, from the 2nd and 1st centuries BC, at which time lead had lost its original function and was just another metal to be recycled, along with other metal tools and tools. . Regarding the subject matter of the text, its commercial or administrative nature is ruled out, so a hypothesis is that it could be a religious text.

The two faces of the lead sheet with Iberian writing. (Photos: UV / MPV / UB))

“This site has one of the largest sets of texts written in Iberian on the entire peninsula,” says David Quixal. The sheets of lead used as writing support are relatively common in the deposits of the Iberian culture. The Pico de los Ajos, ​​a town located in the town of Yátova, was inhabited at least since the 7th century BC and later abandoned between the 1st and 1st centuries BC.

However, although it has been studied phonetically, the message contained in this sheet is not clear and, therefore, neither is the context in which it should be placed. “Iberian is a language that still cannot be translated, but in which experts progress little by little in the identification of words and this helps to interpret what type of texts they were”, explains David Quixal, professor of Archeology and one of the authors of the article. In fact, in this lead sheet it has been possible to identify with enough certainty the name of a person, tořaibeleś, presumably the author of the text or whoever commissioned it. (Source: UV)