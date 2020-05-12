Related news

ArcelorMittal already has a price for its capital increase. The steelmaker has announced that its new shares will be placed at a unit price of $ 9.27 or 8.57 euros, a level that implies a discount of 16.6% compared to the 10.27 euros that the company set at the closing Friday, before announcing the operation this Monday.

The listed will issue 80.9 million new ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of 750 million dollars, about 693 million euros in exchange. The confirmation of these conditions has translated into more falls for the listing of its shares, which accumulated a drop of 18% in the last two sessions.

Likewise, the steel multinational will issue 1,250 million dollars (1,155 million euros) in mandatorily convertible bonds in shares of the company with a maturity of three years and a coupon of 5.50% per year.

Improve liquidity

These values ​​will have a Minimum mandatory conversion price equivalent to $ 9.27 (8.57 euros), corresponding to the price established in the offer of shares, while the maximum conversion price has been established at approximately 117.5% of the minimum price, which is equivalent to $ 10.89 (10.06 euros).

“ArcelorMittal intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes, for deleveraging and to improve liquiditythus creating additional resilience in the future in a context marked by uncertainty, “the company explained in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Société Générale act as joint global coordinators of the offers.

Likewise, the multinational has reported that the Mittal family has participated in the offers with an order of 200 million dollars (185 million euros), of which 100 million dollars have been allocated to the purchase of shares and another 100 million dollars to the acquisition of convertible bonds.

Credit enhancement

ArcelorMittal’s liquidity position was about $ 10 billion (€ 9,245 million) as of March 31, 2020, in addition to another $ 3 billion (€ 2,773 million) from a credit facility executed on May 5 .

After the closing of the offers of its capital increase, the company will cancel the commitments related to this credit facility in proportion to the income from operations less certain costs, the company said.

