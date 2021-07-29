ArcelorMittal to allocate 2,200 million to its fourth share buyback plan of the year

Related news

ArcelorMittal insists on the share buyback as a way to reward investors. The steelmaker announced this Thursday the launch of its fourth program of the year in this regard, to which will endow with 2,200 million dollars (1,850 million euros). The term that is given to spend this item reaches until the end of the year.

Purchases of treasury shares under this new program will begin next Monday, August 2, according to the information sent by ArcelorMittal to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The two objectives indicated for the launch of this new plan is the attention to exchanges in shares of convertible debt securities and the reduction of capital stock.

Along the same lines, as in the other three programs that have previously been in force this year, the controlling shareholders have secured a mechanism to be able to dispose of securities without seeing their relative weight in the metallurgical company diminish. In this sense, the Mittals will be able to sell titles in proportional packages to those that are acquired in the market.

Business boost

This formula already brought them until last month an income of 340 million euros. However, its participation in the capital of the company remained unchanged at 36.34% of the capital.

Since the signing, it is pointed out that this new program has been approved jointly with the accounts for the first semester of the year, which show ArcelorMittal’s best performance since 2008. Specifically, the listed company has indicated a net profit of 6,290 million dollars, about 5,322 million euros at currency exchange.

On the other hand, it is explained that with this program the amount obtained with the Cleveland Cliffs preferred stock sale, in addition to advancing “a part of its return of capital expected for 2022” charged to the “excess cash flow of 2021”, in accordance with the remuneration policy approved in February of this year and as endorsed by the shareholders’ meeting of the company.

