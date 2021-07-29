ArcelorMittal earns 5.322 million until June in its best first half since 2008

ArcelorMittal’s sales between January and June totaled 35,536 million dollars (30,066 million euros), 37.6% more than in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by the average increase of 41.5% in the price of steel , partially offset by the 5.2% drop in shipments following the sale of ArcelorMittal USA and the deconsolidation of ArcelorMittal Italia.

Between April and June, the multinational obtained an attributed net profit of 4,005 million dollars (3,388 million euros), compared to losses of 559 million dollars (473 million euros) in the second quarter of 2020, while its sales increased 76.2%, up to 19,343 million dollars (16,365 million euros).

Secondly, ArcelorMittal reduced its net debt at the end of the second quarter to $ 5 billion (4,230 million euros), compared to 5,900 million dollars (4,992 million euros) in the first quarter.

“The second quarter has seen a context of strong and continued recovery coupled with a sustained environment of tight inventories,” said Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, who, looking forward, is confident that the demand outlook will continue. improving in the second half, which has led the company to improve its steel consumption forecasts for the year.

Thus, ArcelorMittal expects steel consumption to grow this year between 7.5% and 8.5%, above its previous forecast range that pointed to growth of between 4.5% and 5%. ,5%.

Likewise, the multinational has announced the launch of a new program to buy back its own shares for an amount of up to 2,200 million dollars (1,861 million euros), including 1,200 million dollars (1,015 million euros) from the redeemed preferred shares of Cleveland Cliffs and an advance of $ 1 billion (846 million euros) as part of its possible return of capital by 2022 to shareholders.