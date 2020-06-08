Related news

By now you will have noticed that investors are jumping on the stock market with almost the same panic that they withdrew in late February and early March, but this time on the buying side. And in fact, retailers aren’t the only ones doing it.

However, many investors are still not very clear on whether the market has already made ground and therefore with time we will end up recovering the pre-coronavirus levels or, on the contrary, the economic effects of this pandemic will end up imposing themselves on the aid of the different organisms and nations and we’ll see new lows below those that were marked in March.

And in the face of such a situation, seeing what conduct industrial values ​​such as ArcelorMittal In the face of significant resistance, it is vital to measure the global temperature of the market. So you have to be very attentive to what happens in the next sessions in this value.

Evolution of Arcelor’s shares

Eduardo Bolinches

In fact, this Monday is facing the April highs at 10,826 euros. But then, the 11.18 euros that correspond to last year’s lows are coming and are now resistance. And all this, within a huge contracting gap suffered in the early stages of March that left an absence of negotiated prices between 11,448 and 10.37 euros.

Therefore we must be very aware of where we are in this value. Although it is true that our selective Spanish will pay little attention to it, since only weighs 0.65%Yes, it will leave us a clear message of investor confidence in the medium term.

In addition, it must also be taken into account that my logarithm warns me of a resistance at 10,826 euros, but after all everyone is also convinced of the arrival of the collection of benefits and this does not arrive. So, patience and continue reading the graph of the values.