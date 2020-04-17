Sixty-five foreigners entered the field only in the last Brazilian championship. Only eight less than in 2018, when the competition reached its record (73). Figures that show a new market scenario in recent seasons.

In history, however, gringos do not shine today on the lawns here. The Uruguayan Pedro Rocha, for example, idol of São Paulo, was top scorer of the Brasileirão in 1972. Names like Petkovic, Lugano and Rincón also marked an era in Brazilian football. Currently, Arrascaeta, Guarín, Soteldo and Gustavo Gómez, among others, maintain this foreign tradition.

Because of this, N Numbers da Bola decided to survey the top scorers in each position and set up a selection according to this criterion. Recently the blog had already assembled a national team in the same way – check here. See what the foreigner would look like:

GOALKEEPER: Viáfara

If goalkeeper scoring goals is rare, imagine a foreign goalkeeper. In the history of the Brazilian Championship, only three accomplished this feat: Ortiz, for Atlético Mineiro in the 70s, Sebastian Saja, for Grêmio, in 2007, and Viáfara, for Vitória, in 2010. The Colombian, with three goals, was the one who most sometimes stuffed the nets.

RIGHT-SIDE: Arce

If the goalkeepers have not scored many goals, the same cannot be said of the full-backs. Mainly from Chiqui Arce. The Paraguayan, who scored a season with the shirts of Grêmio and Palmeiras, is not only the right-back with the most goals but also the 10th foreigner who has scored more times in the history of the Brazilian with 31 balls in the net.

LEFT-SIDE: Sorín

Another who became an idol in Brazil was Sorín. With Cruzeiro’s shirt, the Argentine scored six times in the Brasileirão and is still the left-back with the most goals in the history of the championship.

ZAGUEIROS: Lugano and Darío Pereyra

In the defense, two Uruguayans who scored in São Paulo, but in different periods: Darío Pereyra and Lugano. The first, Brazilian champion in 1977 and in 1986 by the Morumbi team. The second, in 2006.

Darío scored 12 goals in Brasileiros, two more than Lugano.

STEERING WHEEL: Rincón

Two-time Brazilian champion with Corinthians (98 and 99) and with a prominent role at Palmeiras, Freddy Rincón is one of the most successful foreigners in the history of Brazilian football. Having also worn the shirts of Santos and Cruzeiro, the Colombian is also the midfielder with the most goals in the Brasileirão, with 16.

SOCKS: Petkovic and D’Alessandro

In the most offensive sector of the midfield, two gringos who made their mark in national football: Petkovic and D’Alessandro. The Serbian is the foreigner with the most goals in the history of the competition, 83 goals in 271 games, including his passages in Vitória, Flamengo, Vasco, Fluminense, Santos and Atlético Mineiro.

While Pet rode for several teams in Brazil, being national champion with Flamengo, in 2009, D’Ale stood out exactly for defending only one shirt: Internacional’s. The Argentine, who scored 40 goals in Brazil, is one of the greatest idols in Colorado.

ATTACKERS: Aristizabal, Boats and Guerrero

Forming the attacking trio of the foreign team, a Colombian, an Argentine and a Peruvian: Aristizábal, Hernán Barcos and Paolo Guerrero.

Current shirt number 9 of Internacional, Guerrero is the second largest foreign scorer in the Brazilian’s history, with 52 goals scored in 147 matches defending Corinthians, Flamengo and, of course, Colorado. There are five more than Aristizabal, champion with Cruzeiro and who also played for São Paulo, Santos, Vitória and Coritiba. Boats, ex-Palmeiras, Grêmio and Cruzeiro, on the other hand, stuffed the nets 38 times.

