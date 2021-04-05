Arcahaie vs Cruz Azul: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions game

The Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic will be the setting for the match this Tuesday, March 5 between Cruz Azul and the Arcahaie from Haiti at the start of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. The game will begin at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Because the Arcahaie stadium does not meet the minimum requirements to host an international match, the duel between Cruz Azul and the Haitian club was changed headquarters, benefiting La Maquina, as they will have to make a shorter trip later. face his commitment against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

Arcahaie will play for the first time in the Concacaf Champions League after reaching the 2020 CONCACAF League Semifinals.

For its part, Cruz Azul was installed in this edition of the Concachampions for being the general leader of the Clausura 2020, a tournament that did not have a champion in the MX League due to the pandemic.

Arcahaie vs Cruz Azul: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions match Argentina: 04/06 23:00 hours Chile: 04/06 22:00 hours Colombia: 04/06 21:00 hours Peru: 04/06 21:00 hours Mexico: 06/04 9:00 p.m. United States: 06/04 7:00 p.m. PT / 06/04 10:00 p.m. ET Channels: Fox Sports 2 Dish: 332 (SD) / 832 (HD) Sky: 555 ( SD) / 1552 (HD) Izzi: 506 (SD) / 964 (HD) Megacable: 305 (SD) / 1305 (HD)

