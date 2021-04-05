Arcahaie vs Cruz Azul: Probable Lineup of La Maquina in the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine will debut this Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions League against the modest Haitian club of the Arcahaie FC in the Ida game of the Eighth Final to be held in the Félix Sánchez State of the Dominican Republic, a match where Juan Reynoso would present an alternative line-up.

After getting their eleventh victory in a row in the MX League, Cruz Azul’s Machine would try to give their starting footballers rest, anticipating the fatigue of the game against the Central Americans, in addition to the trip, because the celestial have another commitment on Saturday against Chivas in the Clausura 2021.

Under this context and preventing muscle injuries, Juan Reynoso could take the opportunity to observe some of the players who have not enjoyed so many opportunities in the league tournament, so it would not be strange to see a starting eleven totally different from the one used against him. FC Juárez.

The probable eleven that Juan Reynoso would stop against Arcahaie would be formed as follows: Sebastián Jurado, Adrián Aldrete, Alexis Peña, Josué Reyes, José Martínez, Yoshimar Yotún, Alexis Gutiérrez, Roberto Alvarado, Elías Hernández, Walter Montoya, Santi Giménez.

