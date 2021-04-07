Arcahaie vs Cruz Azul: Lineups for the Concachampions round of 16

This Tuesday, April 6, the Cruz Azul Machine will make its debut in this edition of the Concacaf Champions League, when it meets in the first leg of the round of 16 at Arcahaie FC, from Haiti, in the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, in the Dominican Republic.

For his first game in the Concachampions, Juan Reynoso decided to go out with a “B team”, although on paper he is still the big favorite in this series. For his part, Arcahaie he will seek to enforce his “locality” and will go with the best he has.

In the last edition of the Concachampions, Cruz Azul fell in the quarterfinals at the hands of Carlos Vela’s Los Angeles FC, who in that tournament eliminated three Liga MX clubs to fall in the final against Tigres.

The official lineups of Arcahaie FC vs Cruz Azul in the Concachampions

Arcahaie FC: Gooly Elien, Gerson Gabriel, Johnciny Desronvil, Sylvenson Colin, Richkard Calixte, Ose Charles, Olnick Alesy (C), Wendy Louis-Jean, Kenley Hazard, Mylove Dorvilien, Richardson Thomas

Blue Cross: Andrés Gudiño, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña, Josué Reyes, José Martínez, Elias Hernández, Rafael Baca (C), Misael Domínguez, Alexis Gutiérrez, Walter Montoya, Santiago Giménez

