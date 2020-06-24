The days go by and Arca continues giving us excellent tests of what will be his new album KiCK I. Now, the most anticipated song since the announcement of his new album has just arrived. Unexpectedly “KLK”, her new vibrant single in collaboration with the Spanish singer Rosalía, hit all digital platforms.

Venezuelan Alejandra Ghersi, better known as Arca, is an artist of international stature not only for her own record materials but also for working on productions by artists such as Bjork, Kanye West or FKA Twigs, among others.

In an interview with Garage Magazine in early March, Arca said he already had his new album fully ready. Along with the news, he also revealed his name and a contribution from Rosalía. The latter being the news that would reach all parts of the world.

When we say that “KLK” came unexpectedly, we don’t mean it for nothing. About a month ago, May 20 to be exact, Rosalía announced through her social networks that her participation in the Arca single would be in our ears this June 26. We don’t know if he missed the calendar, if there was a finger error or if they just couldn’t wait any longer to launch it, the point is that “KLK” arrived 4 days earlier than expected.

“KLK” comes after Venezuelan Arca shared the videos for “Nonbinary” and “Time” in recent weeks, and released “Mequetrefe” last week. Unlike his previous singles, in “KLK” Arca sets aside his electronic passages accompanied by strong beats to serve Rosalía’s table with rhythms that are closer to reggaeton. Of course, an experimental reggaeton like only Arca could do it.

“There was a clear intention (on the album) to allow everyone to express themselves”Arca said about the collaborations that his next album will have. “Not to decide how much air time each one would have, but to allow modulation between them spontaneously. There is no such thing as normal. ” Listen here to the new Ark with Rosalía and give your day a lot of flavor: