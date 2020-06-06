The demonstration planned this Friday in Casa Jalisco went to the State Prosecutor’s Office to demand the release of civilians arrested in the protests and justice for the murder of Giovanni López (Photo: Twitter @ casa_arista)

On the second day of protests for the murder of Giovanni López, the capital of Jalisco registered arbitrary arrests of protesters who mobilized peacefully as well as attacks on journalists. Authorities acknowledged that the arrests were made by agents of the state attorney’s office.

The Jalisco State Human Rights Commission was one of the first to point out these actions. Moments later, Governor Enrique Alfaro acknowledged that agents of the Prosecutor’s Office acted out of protocol. In addition, he declared on his Twitter account that “it has been 48 hours of resisting all kinds of attacks, provocations and attempts to destabilize the state.”

“The instruction I gave was to act sensibly, prudently and today a group of people from the Prosecutor’s Office disrespect my instructions and acted in a way irresponsible and brutal that it will not be forgiven ”, he wrote. He added that the full weight of the law will be used against whoever has been responsible since “nothing justifies the excessive use of force” and reported that the alleged culprits are already in custody.

Giovanni López, 30-year-old was murdered last May 4 allegedly at the hands of police municipal for not using a mouthpiece. Among 10 police officers, Christian, the victim’s brother, reported they subdued and beat him and took him away.. Giovanni’s body, with signs of torture, blows to the face and body, and a bullet to the leg, was handed over the following day by the authorities. He died of traumatic brain injury.

The governor expressed his anger through his Twitter account (Photo: Twitter @EnriqueAlfaroR)

For its part, the University of Guadalajara had denounced, minutes before, that 10 of its students were arrested after the protestsTherefore, they established a communication channel with the authorities to find out the whereabouts and guarantee the safety of the students.

“The University of Guadalajara condemns the way in which arbitrary arrests were made today to youths who were not exercising violence, by characters without uniforms, armed with sticks and in vehicles not identified as officers“Accused the educational institution.

In previous minutes, Javier Armenta, president of the Federation of University Students, had reported that students from the University of Guadalajara were intercepted by armed men before reaching the vicinity of the State Attorney’s Office. Of the university students, some were driven and abandoned on the outskirts of the city.

The University of Guadalajara reported that 10 of its students were arrested after the protests (Photo: Twitter @ ClickMKT2016)

“The students went in a peaceful way, in a protest tone and with cardboard, but at no time was there any act of violence and along the way some of them were intercepted, they were prevented from reaching the demonstration and we have no information on his whereabouts, ”denounced the young university student.

At second day of protests for the murder of bricklayer Giovanni López in the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco, the mobilizations took place outside the Prosecutor’s Office of the State in Guadalajarawhere they were registered arrests and confrontations between ministerial agents, protesters, and the press.

Although hardly any protesters gathered, Local media reported that alleged ministerial agents of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office intimidated with tubes and sticks to those who began to reach the vicinity of the judicial institution on Calle 14, at 6:00 p.m. Previously, a barricade with auxiliary police officers from the Jalisco capital was installed to shield this point.

Reports indicated that civilians armed with sticks and bats were trying to prevent protesters from approaching the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office (Photo: Twitter @ MetropolitanoAg)

People dressed in civilian clothes with vests, some covered half face, they would also have attacked the press gathered to cover the protests. Other reports noted that civilians armed with sticks and bats were trying to prevent protesters from approaching the premises of the Prosecutor’s Office from Jalisco and even there were versions of arbitrary arrests.

In front of the Government Palace, focus of the protests this Thursday, also recorded a small demonstration on the recent day. There, they would also have registered detained.

For this Saturday a protest is expected in “La Minerva”, scheduled at 15:00. While on Sunday there will be another mobilization in Ixtlahucán de los Membrillos.

Although the demonstration would no longer be in Jalisco House (As originally announced), a small group of citizens began to congregate at this state government residence.

“Where are you, Alfaro ?, Get him off the hook!“Protesters shouted, to which others responded:”Does not have! ”, And immediately others followed:“ ¡No shame! ”. At this point, the protest actions took place peacefully until 9:00 p.m., when the event ended.

Failure to bring masks, according to the measures established by Enrique Alfaro, is considered an administrative offense (Photo: . / Francisco Guasco / File)

The demonstration planned this Friday at Casa Jalisco, in Guadalajara, he went to the State Prosecutor’s Office to demand the release of the civilians arrested yesterday in the Historic Center of the city and justice for the murder of Giovanni López.

During the afternoon, groups of police riot gear They arrived at Casa Jalisco, place of residence of Governor Enrique Alfaro, as well as the State Prosecutor’s Office, located at Calle 14, to protect property of the protests.

At Casa Jalisco only 150 people came and the same number of security agents, the dissatisfied managed stop traffic for two hours on Avenida Manuel Acuña, near the official building.

Around 7:00 p.m., Tonalá anti-riot agents arrived to support the armor of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office. Equipped with helmets, shields, and macanas, the police arrived in the vicinity of Calle 14.

In Casa Jalisco only 150 people arrived and the same number of security agents, the non-conformists managed to stop the traffic on Avenida Manuel Acuña for two hours (Photo: Twitter @ casa_arista)

Eduardo Cervantes Aguilar, Mayor of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, was summoned to testify at 12:00 this Friday, however, the mayor did not attend, as reported in the Guadalajara Macedonian Television News Tamez Guajardo, who heads the security cabinet of the Jalisco government.

It should be noted that Cervantes Aguilar also has a second appearance for next Monday, but the appointment he did not attend was to take his version of the events related to the death of Giovanni López. Prosecutor Gerardo Solís reported that the mayor’s appointment, scheduled for June 8, will be to discuss issues other than Giovanni’s death. Tamez Guajardo hopes that the mayor will not miss in his next meeting with the authority.

On the second day of protests in Guadalajara, the protesters had planned to reach the outskirts of the state attorney’s office, however, the security device, implemented by the government, prevented that the nonconformists acceded to these surroundings. The decision to arrive at the judicial institution was because there remain 27 of the 28 people detained on the recent Thursday.

A group of 250 to 300 people continued towards the center of the capital and arrived at the intersection of Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas, where they blocked the road until 9:00 p.m. (Photo: Twitter @ ClickMKT2016)

Seeing their destination point blocked, the group made random decisions about the subsequent course. They were first on Avenida 8 de julio and then they walked towards Colon Avenueuntil they got to the station Urdaneta of the Light Rail, which was blocked for an approximate time of 20 minutes. In that place there was a confrontation between users and protesters, as the former wanted the way to continue their journey towards the Periférico Sur terminal.

Then the mobilized a group of 250 to 300 people, they continued towards the center of the capital and arrived at the intersection of Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas, where they blocked the road until 9:00 p.m. From this place, the discontents began to disperse.

Until now, authorities have not reported the total number of detainees, but in the vicinity of the Prosecutor’s Office from Jalisco three people were arrested, according to El Occidental. In addition to this, social network users reported raids during the day of protests.

Riot officers, who were caught carrying sticks, limited vehicle access to the Prosecutor’s area. In addition, employees of the agency removed stones that were on the street to prevent the use of projectiles.

This Thursday, June 4, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Jalisco Government Palace in Guadalajara to express their outrage against the murder of Giovanni López (Photo: REUTERS / Fernando Carranza)

Héctor Muro’s brother, one of the detained protesters, told Aristegui Noticias that “with all the mitigating factors it can be said that were arbitrary arrests. I can assure you because he made no resistanceThey grabbed him among seven elements and he gave in. “

Wall is detained, along with other protesters, at the facilities of the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco at Calle 14 for the alleged crimes of Collateral Damage and Damage to Public Officials. Herminio Muro, Héctor’s brother, assured that he has injuries to the abdomen.

Alfaro Ramírez questioned the holding of the demonstrations planned for todayHe claimed that they had already arrested three police officers from the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, allegedly responsible for the crime.

“People are free to demonstrateThe only thing I make clear is that we are not going to allow the safety and integrity of the people who live in this city to be put at risk, ”he declared.

Giovanni López, 30 years old, was assassinated on May 4, allegedly at the hands of municipal police officers for not using a mask (Photo: Twitter)

This Thursday, June 4, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Jalisco Government Palace in Guadalajara to express their outrage against the murder of Giovanni López, who was killed by municipal police.

Alejandro Giovanni López He was a 30-year-old man who worked as a bricklayer in the state of Jalisco, until the night of May 4, in the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, he was killed by four municipal police officers who arrested him with luxury of violence because “I wasn’t wearing my face mask”.

According to the video recorded by the victim’s brother, Giovanni is clearly seen struggling with municipal agents, who took him away on a patrol attached to the local corporation.

The next day being caught, Giovanni died of traumatic brain injury. The body was guarded by the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo). His relatives reported that Giovanni López had signs of torture, blows to the face and body, and a bullet to the foot.

Riot police arrived at Casa Jalisco, place of residence of Governor Enrique Alfaro, to protect the property from the protests (Photo: Twitter @ HectorXkamylla)

Failure to bring mouth guards, in accordance with the measures established by Enrique Alfaro, is considered an administrative fault due to the health emergency that exists in the state due to the new coronavirus. However, the force exerted against the now deceased was not proportional.

The murder of Giovanni turned a month this Thursday.

On her own, the State Commission on Human Rights (ECHR) stated that “the excessive use of force and mistreatment of people by police authorities is unacceptable. In this event, where the detained person was handed over to his lifeless relatives, it must act with all the rigor of the law and dictate all preventive measures and guarantee access to justice for victims, the knowledge of the truth and the integral repair of the damage ”.

On the other hand, the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce registered a 10% drop in sales in the Historic Center area after the demonstration that occurred yesterday, where some locals were affected. Canaco President Xavier Orendain called for justice for the murder of Giovanni López but also for the protests to be carried out peacefully.

Senator Dante Delgado reiterated that provocative groups sent from the capital wanted to destabilize the state of Guadalajara (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“In terms of trade, as the Central Zone is an area that has mostly closed premises, the effects on businesses were minimal, there were no loss of life, but physical damage, some places have minor damage such as broken glass by some stone or paint on the walls, “he said.

Hours before the demonstrations scheduled this Friday in Guadalajara, legislators of the Citizen Movement (MC), party for which Alfaro came to power, They accused Morena and the federal government of wanting to destabilize the Jalisco government.

The parliamentary group in the MC Senate reported that the “coup acts” in the Jalisco capital had violated the proposed civility pact by the coordinator of the morenista bench, Ricardo Monreal. The emecistas pointed out that the late visibility of the Giovanni López case was part of a factional campaign to attack the Enrique Alfaro administration.

The senator Dante Delgado He reiterated that provocative groups sent from the capital wanted to destabilize the state of Guadalajara.

The Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos municipality, in Jalisco, where the murder of Giovanni López occurred (Photo: Google Maps)

“There is an intention from the public power to intervene in the democratic life of Jalisco with coup attitudes; With his coup-oriented attitude Morena shows that he does not know how to be a government. They break the civility agreement that they had called in the pandemic to hit the Jalisco government, but they forget that in Jalisco there are already arrests and that no state authority is involved in the unfortunate murder of Giovanni López, ”Dante Delgado accused at a press conference.

At the same time, the Jalisco deputy Tonatiuh Bravo, also from MC, he attributed to a factional campaign in Morena that the case of Giovanni López had visibility a month later.

“A month was allowed to pass in which the corresponding actions were carried out, and yet, suddenly, it appeared by a series of actors, also with much false information. The first one that blamed the state police, when it is clear that the state police had nothing to do with it, ”said the former president of the University of Guadalajara in a virtual conference.

