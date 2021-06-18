Arbilla renews with Eibar until June 2023

06/17/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

Defender Anaitz Arbilla will be an Eibar player until June 2023 after the renewal agreement reached by the two parties, as the gunsmith club made official this Thursday.

The Navarrese player concluded his contract with Eibar on June 30 and with this extension he will complete seven seasons with the Barça shirt.

ArbillaBorn in Pamplona in 1987, he arrived at Eibar in August 2016 from Espanyol. In his five seasons at Eibar he has played a total of 134 league games, in which he has scored four goals and has also participated in another eight in the Cup.

His career at Eibar began in the 2016-2017 season, in which he played 22 league games and 1 cup.

In the following campaign, 17-18, the armorer’s defender participated in 29 league games in which he scored two goals, while he scored another two in the Cup.

In the 18-19 season he played 25 league games, in which he scored one goal and scored another in the Cup, while in the 19-20 season he took the field in 24 league games (1 goal) and scored a goal in the cup.

Lastly, in the previous 20-21 campaign, that of relegation to Second Division, he played 34 league games and three in the Cup, which shows that he has continued to be one of the strongest props of the armera defense.