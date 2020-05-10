Aravane Rezaï (Saint-Ettiene, France, March 14, 1987) reigned in the WTA long ago. She conquered the Mutua Madrid Open in 2010 and stood out as a player capable of beating anyone. Fighter, with flat and strong blows and a whole career ahead. He was 23 years old and was claiming his place. The reality, time later, is quite different. That Aravane, who left the Madrid public speechless, hid behind the track a story that breaks you inside. As he relates it, I cannot stop hearing it, sharing his pain and understanding the reality of his career.

After that tournament, ten years ago, people stopped knowing about Rezaï. She tried to return to the courts in 2015, but before that she needed to be herself again. This is not one more interview; it is a story of overcoming, of finding happiness and of showing that, after all, tennis is just a sport. And, luckily, it is a story that looks to the future with renewed optimism. This is the story of Aravane Rezaï, told by herself.

CN: Why did you start playing tennis? What motivated you to do this?

AR: My older brother played tennis with my father as a coach. When I was 5 years old I was already on the court, carrying the balls and practicing some forehand and backhand. My father realized that he had potential, that he was showing good technique. When you are a little girl you want to impress your father, which is why I wanted to be better than my brother and better than anyone. From the age of six to ten I was the best of my age and my father began to push me towards a professional career. My father was never a tennis player. He caught the tennis “virus” when he saw Yannick Noah win Roland Garros. At that time he said: “One of my children will be a champion”. I was not born yet, but it can be said that my life was already determined.

Let’s continue your progress, from those beginnings to the arrival at professional tennis.

My father paid a lot of attention to Agassi and his game. Arguably my game was built on it. Agassi has Iranian ancestors, like me, so my father saw something in him. When I was 13 years old I started studying at home, I stopped going to school. He trained eight hours a day. My family did not have much money, it was the person who could “save” my father and mother.

I don’t know if you remember, but there was a rumor about a caravan trip to Australia. Obviously that is impossible, but that would be a hard time for you.

We traveled in that caravan for two or three years. I went to ITF tournaments and slept there because I simply had no money to sleep in hotels. I felt the need to reach the top-100 soon so that we would not lose more money. Every time I went to a tournament, I was going to win it.

That was the only possible mindset. Yes or yes win the tournament.

Sure. It is that, if not, we could not return! I remember that, to buy that caravan, sold flowers with my brother. With the money we earn, we buy it. Many of my classmates had parents who could invest in their careers, pay for a coach. She was probably the only one in this situation. It was a miracle that he reached the top-20. I thought I had to work harder than anyone to win those tournaments. Eight hours per day. I don’t remember enjoying any birthday, no Christmas … I never celebrated my birthday. That day, my birthday, I was on the track.

Wow. The important thing is that, in the end, you did it. 2005, Roland Garros. You made it to the second round and lost to Sharapova. After working your whole life for it, what sensation did you experience in your first Grand Slam?

That year I won the Junior French Championship and the Federation invited me when I was 17 years old. I was just starting. At that point, you should feel like you’ve achieved something, but for me it was normal because I knew that was where it needed to be. In fact, in any case, he was late. Look where Sharapova was at my same age. That was another step forward, a way of saying ‘I’m already in the big leagues.’

That year you were still touring the circuit in caravan, getting acquainted with the lowest step of tennis.

They were the hardest moments of my career, but I was a girl who wanted to win. She was ready for everything, although she was fighting to survive. When I started winning matches and tournaments (25K, 50K, 75K) I increased my confidence. He had no doubt that he was going to make it to the top, because he knew he had worked really hard for that.

After a year you play the Roland Garros preview, 2006.

I played the preview because the French Federation did not give me an invitation. I had a problem with them, I didn’t follow their rules. They forced me to train in the Federation and I didn’t want to, I was fine with my father. They didn’t help me and some French players I beat were jealous and complaining. That year I was the first French tennis player in a long time to go that far since the previous phase, since many of these girls access through wildcards.

I suppose it would be a year of getting used to the WTA circuit, playing many great tournaments for the first time.

I didn’t know that Mandatory (mandatory) tournaments existed. I thought: “Okay, I’m going to play Roland Garros and from there we will see.” I didn’t know it was Indian Wells or Miami (laughs). I learned a lot that year, everything seemed new. For example, he had barely played on grass; I came to Wimbledon with no shoes to play on grass. I did not know, I did not know it! When I got to the Us Open I was already in the top-100 and reached the eighth.

Your best result there, if I’m not mistaken.

It’s funny because two weeks before that tournament I couldn’t serve. Literally. But I was 18 years old and I gave myself the opportunity. Going to America, with your brother … it was that girl living my dream. I felt that everything was great, but not immense. Far, but not unreachable.

But your first major tournament comes in Istanbul in 2007, where you reached your first final after beating Venus Williams and Sharapova. Considering your Persian roots, I suppose you would feel right at home. What do you remember from that tournament?

I felt like home, yes. People treated me like I was from their family. There is a large Iranian community there. Six months before that tournament, I lost to Venus in a tournament in the United States, I don’t remember the name of the city.

It was in Florida. He beat you 6-1 and 6-2.

He gave me a lesson (laughs). It’s just that year, 2006, I finished in the top-40 for the first time after playing well in major tournaments. A year later, I was facing top-10 players in every frame, every week. I went from being practically an amateur player, to facing the best in no time. I lost many games. So when I played Venus again, I was not impressed. I had lost too many times to players like her (laughs). In the final, I injured my shoulder against Dementieva.

From that injury it cost you to recover and in 2008 you had more normal results.

It was all a learning process. The players of my generation reached the top very soon. Golovin, Martina Hingis, Sharapova. They reached the top-10 with, what, 17 years? I was top-40 at 18 and I felt like I was late.

Curious that you thought that. Today, some players win their first big title in their thirties.

It depends on the generation. It cannot be compared to the current one. If I’m honest with you, I think my generation was tougher than today. Not physically, although we had people like Justine Henin. Today everyone is very good physically. But at the tennis level? Not at all.

In 2009, after your first title in Strasbourg, you reached the round of 16 at Roland Garros. That tournament you were one of the few tennis players who complained to a chair judge about the cries of your opponent, the Portuguese Michelle Larcher de Brito.

She was playing amazing at the time, number one in the world in juniors … but she was facing me, in my country. I wasn’t going to let her do that (laughs). You can scream loudly, but his was a scream that continued until I hit. That was not fair. Many players would not have done what I did, but I did not care. You can’t scream like that, for me, that goes against beauty, respect for this sport. I received a lot of insults from Portuguese fans, threats, but I didn’t care. That year was quite difficult off the track. They invited me to go play at the Tournament of Champions in Bali at the end of the year. She was not prepared.

Aravane Rezai at Roland Garros 2010. Source: .

And still you won the tournament. How?

(laughs) It was all on my mind. I traveled to Bali with my parents as if it were a vacation.

You let yourself go, you freed yourself from all the pressure that surrounds tennis.

Every day we danced near the beach, there were barbecues … in Bali I felt that everything was in its place. I told myself there was no pressure, that I could play my best tennis against great players. The better I felt on the track, the happier I was off the track. That tournament, in addition, I invited my friend Patrick Mouratoglou and we all enjoyed together. I won the tournament and decided to work together.

I think we should stop here because it is a very important moment in your career. Much has been written about your father and his character. In that moment when you started working with Patrick, after spending your whole life with him, how did you take it? Did it bother you?

At first I was still with my father, I worked with both of them. What Patrick brought to my team was a real work plan. I was with my father on the track eight hours a day, but Patrick gave me that touch of professionalism: one hour of fitness, one hour of massage … In addition, it took me to quality training tracks, gave me hitting partners, facilities. My father had a very strong character. Sometimes he was possessive, he wanted to protect me no matter what it took. I realized that Patrick sometimes wanted to calm that situation. The problem is, he was that kind of person who does not accept their responsibilities. He pressured me to face my parents. He put me in front of them, face to face, to get what he wanted: full control. He wanted results and he didn’t care how he got them, he didn’t care about my education or my past.

He said to me: “I promise you will make it to the top-10, so listen to me.” OKAY. I trusted him fully. But, as a man, it is not right to put a still young girl to fight her father while you stay behind and wait.

Let’s say you don’t have good memories of Patrick in that regard.

No, I wouldn’t say that either. He is a man passionate about tennis, you can see that he cares. I would not say that he is a great coach, but he is a great businessman: he knows how to play, how to analyze things from a tactical point of view. But if I go into details … when I won in Madrid, you can’t imagine what he did to me. It put me under so much pressure to win that tournament …

I wanted results without taking into account anything around you.

Exact. He hardly ate, he only had a glass of milk every day. He didn’t eat breakfast, he couldn’t get the phone, the credit card, nothing. It was like being in a prison. I got up at 6AM to run an hour or two, I did fitness just before my game, it was too much. My father put a lot of pressure on me, and he thought that putting that extra pressure would also make me better. And yes, it worked.

You won the Mutua Madrid Open, after all.

Sure. But there is a time when that wears you out. So my relationship with Patrick lasted only a little over a year. The people who were with him (dietitians, doctors), who were on my team, warned him. They told him that if I kept burning like this, I would end up breaking. And he replied that he did not care. He didn’t care about my mental health. It put me under a lot of pressure, I was very thin, and the worst thing was that they had warned me that I was going to break physically and mentally. If you look at what has lasted with other players, you realize that they are not able to be with him more than eight months. They do not accept it! She was a soldier. And so I won Madrid …

Let’s go to that tournament, a tournament that, due to the altitude of Madrid, was perfectly adapted to your flat strokes. It was your launch pad, people started talking more about you. What was the key to winning it?

I would say the key was that … I was under immense pressure (laughs). It was not easy. For each game I only ate three pieces of salad. Only that. I had a glass of milk and salad in my stomach, nothing more. He wouldn’t let me eat more, he constantly told me that I had to lose weight. I had to do it? Yes. But he needed time, it couldn’t be that way. When I worked with him, I listened to stories. “Patrick Mouratoglou just won another great tournament.” That was what he wanted: pedigree, recognition. I beat Justine Henin in the first round in three sets, but she wanted more, she wasn’t satisfied with that. In the third round I measured Andrea Petkovic. It was the hardest game of that tournament.

You beat him 6-4 and 7-6 (8).

That game was the key to the tournament. It was very hard, he didn’t let me win easily. After that game, I was on fire. He put the ball where he wanted. Madrid was an incredible tournament, but at the time I didn’t know it would be my best title. He had other plans: to win Grand Slams, other big tournaments … he was on his way. Also, it made me happy because it was just before Roland Garros. But that tournament was a completely different story …

Let’s talk about that Roland Garros. You may not have such good memories of the Madrid tournament.

At that moment, I arrive at Roland Garros and I find an article about me. Front page of a French newspaper. “Is Aravane Rezai Roland Garros going to win?“I thought, ‘French journalists, please leave me alone!’

In fact, the New York Times put out a story about you. Its headline was, “Carrying the hopes of France can be a heavy burden.” You won in Madrid and that gave you media exposure. How did that affect you?

When I lost to Petrova (third round, 8-10 in the third set), I felt like I had played a great game. You have to know something: for the first time in my career I had six consecutive victories and, at the time, I was physically very weak. I was exhausted. Remember that I had to keep losing weight, I still got up at 6AM to run, I only ate a salad at 12AM … even so, at that moment I thought that, for the first time, I could go on to win a Grand Slam. That defeat did not hurt so much. I thought, “Okay. In the next Grand Slam, I will succeed. ” But that tournament, that Roland Garros, many things happened.

There were many fights between Patrick and my father. Heated arguments that wouldn’t let me sleep at night. It was not something that remained between the two of them; they hurt me. They said to me, “Go tell Patrick / your father to do this or that.”

Aravane Rezai with her father. Source: .

You stayed in the middle of everything that was happening.

Yes. They were both putting pressure on me. How can you deal with all that? How could I play a game in two hours? It was impossible. And still I reached the third round, without being at my best level because mentally I was not there.

And, in the end, tennis is a mental sport.

Exact. It could be seen that my fighting spirit was there, but it was not free in my mind. I was very sad, to be honest. I was happy to win games, but it was temporary, to enjoy the moment. It was not true happiness. Then I won the Bastad tournament, but the American tour was a disaster. He had lost a lot of weight, he continued with the process.

The theme is: Mouratoglou could go on vacation while training, but I couldn’t take a day off. He asked me to be more professional when he was not. We talked about it, we argued and it’s over. My father was glad of that decision, but not me. I knew that even though Patrick was selfish, he was the one who provided me with training tracks, a work plan … many things that my father could not give me. That’s where the discussions with my father started. We quarreled a lot and I left my relationship with him.

Sure, at this point you go from having both on the bench … to having neither. Something totally different.

When I talk about ending the relationship with my father, I’m not just referring to the professional relationship. I stopped talking to my family. I isolated myself from them, because the situation was tearing me apart. It was too much. I needed a break, mentally it was too much. When you are a girl, you listen to your parents, you want to give them everything. When you grow up, you start doing things for yourself and that’s where the discussions started. My family said that my career was a process, that if I had started with them I had to end with them. Persian education is totally different from French. My father was very hard on me at the time. I had a very hard depression, I couldn’t focus on tennis. I decided to go to Spain, by myself, and focus on myself. I stopped training.

You wanted to basically disappear.

Exactly, I didn’t want people to talk about me.

But, after all these years, you tried to return to tennis in 2015.

2015 was the last year that I could use my protected ranking and I used it to try to return to Roland Garros. But if I’m honest I wasn’t ready yet. I needed to train like five or six months, I went there with hardly any training. I started to get in touch with my family again, I went back to France so I could talk to my father. I had to recover from the damage of the past. When you haven’t talked to your family for years, that process is not easy. I still wasn’t 100% recovered, so I made a decision: make the road to Santiago.

You did it? I plan to do it in the future. Maybe I’m still too young to do it.

(laughs) You have to do it when you are not well, so that you heal yourself inside. I did the Camino for a month and a half, around 1/3 of the route, starting in France. It was the best possible experience: it saved my life. I met my fighting spirit again, my mind was back. I turned the page, new chapter, and moved to Paris. I started working on my physical aspect, I had hormonal, thyroid problems. I spent a full season gaining weight and working on my tennis again. It took me a year and a half to be able to play sports again; when you are out mentally, you are 100%. But I met with a lot of coaches and I felt that nothing worked.

So I went back to my parents, although with a difference that helped me to be strong and become a different person. I started to believe more, to trust my God. Meditation helped me to have a clearer mind, to respect my family. I started from scratch. And right now, months later, I have discovered a completely new and wonderful father and mother…

In other words, everything finally fits into the puzzle of your family.

I feel like I’m in paradise right now. I think I deserve it after all (laughs). I am happy to have my friends, who are like sisters to me. I feel like I’m enjoying the little things in life. I don’t care about money or fame; The things that matter to me right now are my faith, my family and my friends. The rest? It is a bonus. If I reach the top, I will be happy. If I don’t, it’s fine. I feel like I’m free, and that’s what matters. Only that. That’s life. What I am feeling right now has no point of comparison with what I felt when winning Madrid, for example. Now I play tennis much better than before (laughs).

I mean, this is a warning to the rest, right? So I wanted to ask you, to end that interview, if you plan to go back to playing tennis, start from scratch once all this coronavirus is over.

In recent months I have been playing tennis a lot. I don’t know what will happen, but I’m working hard to get back. I want to win games first, let my tennis speak for me. I don’t want to be announcing this everywhere, I don’t post anything about tennis on my Instagram because I don’t want people to think about my past. Right now, I am a new person. I want people to see the new Aravane, not the old one.

