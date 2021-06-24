Araújo’s injury confirmed that he will not play against Bolivia and Paraguay

06/24/2021 at 2:07 AM CEST

Bad news for Ronald Araújo. The Barcelona center-back will miss Uruguay’s two remaining group stage matches due to a hamstring muscle injury.

The promising 22-year-old center-back hasn’t played a minute in the continental tournament yet. Your coach on Master Tabárez left him on the bench in the debut against Argentina of Leo Messi and the Kun Aguero (which ended with a 1-0 victory for the Albicelese).

And when Celeste was preparing in Cuiabá the match against Chili, the Barça player had to withdraw from the preparatory session on Monday due to some inconvenience. He saw the 1-1 tie from the stands, in a match in which his team ended up drawing a tie (1-1) with a goal scored between Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, in own goal.

📸👕 @Uruguay trained this afternoon in Dutrinha, one day before the match against Bolivia 🇧🇴 by the group 🅰️ of the @CopaAmerica. ℹ️ Ronald Araújo worked differently due to discomfort in the hamstring muscle. He will not be available for tomorrow’s meeting. https://t.co/A0xdfqICKL – Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) June 23, 2021

Subsequent imaging tests performed in a Cuiabá medical center have confirmed the presence of a muscle injury, which will leave Araújo KO for at least five more days, so he will miss the matches against Bolivia (scheduled for this Thursday at 23:00 CEST, in Cuiabá) and against Paraguay, next Monday the 28th at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro .

The Uruguayan Football Association has not reported the extent of the injury and if the footballer will arrive in time to play the quarterfinals, in the event of the Charruas qualification. The first tie of the tournament is scheduled for Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July. For now, the defender has already put himself in the hands of his team’s physiotherapist, Alfredo Montes.

Araújo is not having luck in his first major international competition with La Celeste, which was a reward for his progression at Barcelona. The center-back, when he was summoned, was very aware that he was going to Brazil to learn and wait for an opportunity since the pair of starting and immovable centrals is the one confirmed Gimenez Y Godin who created their automatisms in At. Madrid. Both Coates and Araújo are the two substitutes.