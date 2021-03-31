Araujo, two or three weeks off due to fibrillar rupture

03/31/2021 at 4:51 PM CEST

Mexican international Néstor Araujo will be on leave “about two or three weeks& rdquor ;, after the medical tests performed by the medical services of Celta de Vigo rrevealed that he suffers a “fibrillar tear in the median adductor of his left leg & rdquor ;.

The central was injured during training with his national team, and could no longer play the friendly that Mexico faced with Wales on Saturday 27.

Araujo will miss, at least, the next matches of LaLiga Santander that the celestial team will play against Deportivo Alavés, in Mendizorroza, and Sevilla, in Balaídos.

The Mexican is indisputable for Eduardo Coudet pairing with Jeison Murillo in center defense. So far he had participated in 26 league games, of which 21 started as a starter.