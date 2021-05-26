Araujo brothers will vibrate ‘The Land of Champions’ with their dynamite

MEXICO – The brothers Carlos and Luis Alberto Araujo will return to the combat diamond at the Benito Juárez de Los Mochis Auditorium, where they will put their knockout power to the test by sharing the billboard, which will be broadcast throughout Latin America through the successful serial ‘ESPN Knockout’.

Although the Araujo Arellano have appeared twice on the same ballot, the one on June 12 will be the first time they will do so at home and in front of their fans; They had the opportunity to fight together in events organized in Monterrey and Mazatlán.

The ‘Peluchín’, the youngest of them with 24 years, comes to this fight with an unbeaten record of 10 wins, 7 of them by knockout and a draw; after knocking out Lagunero Jairo Miranda in an assault last April, making it clear that he is one of the most serious prospects in Sinaloa boxing.

The ‘Prince’ has 12 knockouts in 15 victories, and although he registers a setback in professionalism, he already has two World Boxing Council titles, the Latin belt in featherweight and super featherweight, which have placed him at the top of the world rankings .

Knockouts and skilled boxers will be part of the card presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions; It will be led by the unbeaten duel for the WBC International title between local Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce and David ‘General’ Cuéllar from Queretaro; in addition to the special presentation of the former Venezuelan world champion José ‘Bolivita’ Uzcategui.