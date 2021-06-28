Arath de la Torre repents for insulting the Papantla flyers

pic.twitter.com/SoxqA9gVTO – Arath De La Torre (@ArathdelaTorre) June 27, 2021

MEXICO CITY.

The announcer Arath de la Torre, who was severely criticized for having scorned the Voladores de Papantla in a commercial in which he was hired, radically changed his position, and after insulting the mother of one of his critics, he now presents himself as regretful.

After he made a capsule for the Money Man company, in which he asked How are the number of laps that the Papantla fliers make similar to your first Money Man loan? Zero interest.

The participation of De la Torre has generated not only protests from Internet users, but the official complaint of the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, and in a first reaction the announcer responded to one of the Internet users: and how does your mother get the money Besides, I’m Mexican and skunk is good for me. ”

Now, after being nicknamed “El Zorrillo” De la Torre, he sent a statement on Sunday afternoon in which he warns the opposite:

“I recently participated in a campaign in which the message conveyed had an inappropriate tone and interpretation. I acknowledge this situation and I wish to inform anyone who reads this message that, as a Mexican, I feel deep admiration for the Papantla Flyers and pride for all the traditions that are part of our culture, so under no circumstances do I wish that my collaboration professional in any campaign or space where I participate, can be interpreted as offensive to anyone, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

