Arath de la Torre is replaced in “Hoy” for mocking the Voladores de Papantla in Moneyman commercial

The Mexican actor, host and comedian, Arath de la Torre, was involved in controversy for having participated in a commercial for the Moneyman credit company, where the dance of the Voladores de Papantla is made fun of.

What is the commercial about?

The ad consists of a video of the Voladores de Papantla ritual dance and the voice of Arath de la Torre saying: “Do you know what the number of laps the Voladores de Papantla make and your first loan with Moneyman have in common? In that both generate zero interest to you ”.

The audience’s response was not positive at all and the critics were swift. Well, many considered it an offense and a ridicule of Voladores de Papantla, Intangible Heritage of Humanity since 2009.

The commercial went viral in a short time and generated the outrage of users. Therefore, the Ministry of Culture released a tweet where Moneyman’s use of the Flyers ceremony was criticized.

In an unfortunate and crude advertisement, said company, to promote its services for commercial purposes, mocks the pre-Hispanic ritual of the Voladores de Papantla, declared in 2009 as Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational Organization Science and Culture (Unesco).

National Institute of Indigenous Peoples

Finally, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described the commercial presented by the credit company as racist.

A few days ago there was a questioning of the dance to the Voladores de Papantla, racist. I remember a leader, and I am saddened because he was the secretary of Economy, or of Finance of the legitimate government, also with doctorates from ITAM, who wrote an article in La Jornada and stated that the Indian is not to blame but whoever does it Buddy.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

