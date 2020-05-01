The Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras released a note on Friday, 1st, in which he states that he does not admit to being ‘manipulated or intimidated by people or organizations’ in the investigation involving the charges of former minister Sérgio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the hands of Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court.

“The Attorney General, Augusto Aras, reiterates that he does not accept being guided or manipulated or intimidated by people or organizations of any kind,” wrote the PGR. “Nobody is above the Constitution!”

On Thursday night, 29, the dean ordered the holding of eight meetings with Moro in up to five days. In an interview with Veja magazine, the former Lava Jato judge said he would present evidence of the charges against the president ‘at the right time’. The former minister is investigated in the same process as Bolsonaro for slanderous accusations and crimes against honor.

“I understood that the request to open this investigation that points me as a possible person responsible for slander and slanderous denunciation was intimidating. That said, I want to say that I am at the disposal of the authorities,” Moro said to the magazine.

In a note, Aras states that his duty is to ‘investigate all the facts – and the versions that those involved give them – in search of the real truth’.

“The request sent to the Supreme Federal Court obeys the consecrated legal technique of investigating, in theory, unlawful facts, identifying those responsible and the existence or not of their materiality, seeking to form a conviction about the occurrence or not of crimes,” he said.

The PGR states that the petition for the opening of the investigation narrates ‘facts’ and is contained ‘within the limits of the exercise of the powers of the Public Prosecutor’s Office’ and is not ‘intimidating’.

READ THE INTEGRATION OF THE AUGUSTO ARAS NOTE

