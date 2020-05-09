The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), for urgent access to the video of the ministerial meeting in which President Jair Bolsonaro would have discussed changing the command of the Federal Police. The meeting took place on April 22.

Attorney General Augusto Aras, during the inauguration ceremony 2/10/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

The Planalto Palace, through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), requested that the STF keep the recording confidential, on the grounds that, at the meeting, “potentially sensitive and reserved matters of the State, including Relations Exteriors, among others “.

Celso de Mello wants Aras to comment on whether or not the material is kept confidential.

In an initial opinion, the attorney-in-fact stated that the plea raised by Planalto seems to correspond, in principle, to the hypothesis of restricted access to information provided for in item II of art. 23 of Law 12.527 / 2011, as it does not appear that the requested audiovisual record has been classified as top secret, secret or reserved.

“In effect, any judgment of this Attorney General’s Office regarding documentary confidentiality requires prior knowledge of its content by the ministerial body”, he says.

Aras affirms that it is necessary to analyze the video to guide the police authority and the auxiliary public prosecutors in the questions of the investigation that investigates interference in the PF, and that they will start next Monday, 11.

