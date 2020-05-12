In an opinion sent to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), this Tuesday, the 12th, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, opposed the decriminalization of abortion until the 12th week of pregnancy because he understands that the issue must be addressed by the National Congress.

According to Aras, the STF “has a duty to ensure that criminal legislation is and remains sound and compatible with the Constitution, including that which typifies abortion as a crime”.

The demonstration was made in an action proposed by the Socialism and Freedom Party (Psol) that defends that women have the constitutional right to terminate pregnancy until the 12th week of pregnancy and the guarantee, extended to health professionals, of the performance of the procedure.

The request is for the partial reception, by the Federal Constitution, of articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code, which characterize as a crime against life the conduct of “causing abortion in itself or allowing others to cause it” and of “causing abortion with the consent of the pregnant woman “.

The Attorney General of the Republic requests the action to be dismissed. The Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had also preliminarily opposed the judgment of the matter in the Supreme Federal Court.

Aras argues that it is not for the STF to make “eminently political judgments entrusted to the Legislative Power”. The PGR asks that, in order to “avoid a crisis scenario of democratic legitimation and popular non-acceptance of the eventual decision taken” by the Supreme Court, the matter should be discussed in Congress.

The attorney general also writes that it is “the Power of the Republic that has democratic legitimacy and institutional capacity to decide on the most relevant, conflicting and sensitive political issues to society” and highlights the limits of the Supreme Court’s action in confronting constitutional issues classified by him as “politically sensitive”: “members of the collegiate expertise are not expected to have sufficient legal objective to resolve all disputes that may be submitted to the Powers of the Republic”.

In September last year, when he was heard by Congress, the then deputy prosecutor had already cited the discussion on the decriminalization of marijuana and abortion, topics dear to President Jair Bolsonaro, as issues that should not be addressed in court.

