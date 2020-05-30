The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, is uncomfortable with the statements that he could be nominated for a vacancy at the Supreme Federal Court, according to a note released by the Secretariat of Communication of the PGR, at a time when it is up to him to decide on a possible complaint against President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, expresses his discomfort with the repeated broadcasting of his name to fill a vacancy in the Supreme Federal Court (STF)”, says the note, adding that he “feels fulfilled in having reached the summit of your institution “.

“When accepting the nomination for the head of the Attorney General’s Office, the current PGR had no other purpose than to better serve the country,” adds the note. “The PGR will be considered accomplished if it reaches the end of its mandate only aware of having fulfilled its duty.”

Aras’s statement comes after the last statement by President Jair Bolsonaro, who, in his weekly live, spoke of the possibility of the attorney general being nominated for an eventual third vacancy in the STF.

The president must indicate two names for the STF until the end of his term, with the expected compulsory retirements of Celso de Mello, this year, and Marco Aurélio Mello, in 2021. But on live Bolsonaro he spoke about Aras in case a third vacancy arises.

“There is a vacancy scheduled for November, another for next year. Mr. Augusto Aras, in these two vacancies, his name is not expected,” Bolsonaro said in the live broadcast.

“About Augusto Aras: if a third wave appears, I hope that no one will disappear there, but Augusto Aras strongly enters the third wave,” added the president.

Aras is currently conducting an investigation pending at the Supreme Court, which investigates whether Bolsonaro has interfered politically in the Federal Police, after an accusation made by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. With the role that the PGR has in this investigation, leaving it up to him to decide whether or not to denounce the president, Bolsonaro’s statements had been causing unease in the Federal Public Ministry.

After the declaration of Thursday, in a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Union on Friday, the President granted Aras the Order of Naval Merit, in the Grade of Grand Officer, the highest of the award.

But at night, before Aras’ note, Bolsonaro tweeted reinforcing what he had said on the live only about the two places planned for the STF.

“Everyone knows that during the term I was elected for, which runs until 2022, only 2 vacancies are foreseen for the Supreme Federal Court”, published the president in his Twitter account.

“As I said in ‘live’, and with all the respect I have for Mr. PGR, Augusto Aras, I do not think to indicate your name for these vacancies.”

On Twitter, the president did not comment on a possible third vacancy.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.