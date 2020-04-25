The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, decided yesterday to ask the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for an investigation after the statements of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, who accused President Jair Bolsonaro of political interference in the Federal Police to gain access to sensitive information.

The objective is to determine whether the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor were committed.

According to the evidence pointed out by Aras, both Bolsonaro and Moro himself will be targets of the investigation. If investigations conclude that the former minister lied, for example, Moro could be accused of slanderous denunciation and a crime against honor. One of the requests from the Attorney General’s office is even for Moro to give evidence to clarify the facts.

“The dimension of the narrated episodes reveals the Minister of State’s declaration of acts that would reveal the practice of illicit acts, imputing his practice to the President of the Republic, which, otherwise, could also characterize the crime of slanderous denunciation”, wrote the attorney general. And he continued: “Sergio Fernando Moro’s hearing is indicated as an initial step, so that he can present a detailed statement on the terms of the pronouncement, with the display of suitable documentation that he may have about the events in question”, concluded Aras .

Appointed to the post by Jair Bolsonaro, the Attorney General of the Republic had been asked to act and criticized by his peers for, in their view, not acting to stop the excesses committed by the Planalto Palace. Deputy attorneys and attorneys heard by the report pointed out that, according to Moro’s statements, the President of the Republic could have committed seven crimes.

While Moro announced his resignation from office, with a series of accusations against Bolsonaro, Aras was on the agenda with Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas. After meeting with assistants at the PGR, the prosecutor concluded that the case was serious enough to trigger the STF. The attorney general’s request will still be drawn among 10 members of the Court – the president of the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, is left out of the distribution because he does not receive this type of process while he commands the court.

On Monday, Aras had requested the opening of an inquiry to the STF on the organization of anti-democratic demonstrations on Sunday to which the president attended.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

