The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requested on Monday, 4, Minister Celso de Mello of the Supreme Federal Court, a series of steps in the scope of the inquiry on the accusations made by Sergio Moro to President Jair Bolsonaro on his departure from government and in testimony to the PGR and the Federal Police, on Saturday, 2. Among the measures requested are the hearing of ministers Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Government Secretariat), Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira (Institutional Security Office of the Presidency) and Walter Souza Braga Netto ( Civil House) and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL / SP).

The Attorney General of the Republic also wants to hear the delegates of the Federal Police Maurício Valeixo, Ricardo Saadi, Carlos Henrique de Oliveira Sousa, Alexandre Saraiva, Rodrigo Teixeira and Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues, so that they can provide information about possible direct or indirect sponsorship of interests of the President of the Republic before the Federal Police Department, with a view to filling positions on commission and exonerating their occupants.

The PGR also asked the STF for a copy of the video of the meeting held between the president, the vice president, ministers of state and presidents of public banks on the 22nd at the Planalto Palace and proof of authorship of the signatures of Maurício Valeixo’s resignation from office of Director-General of the Federal Police, published in the Federal Official Gazette on April 23, in addition to a possible document with a request for dismissal, on request, sent by Valeixo to the president.

Aras also requested the elaboration, observing the chain of custody, of an expert report by the Technical-Scientific Sector of the Federal Police Department, based on the storage media that mirrors computer data contained in the cell phone of ex-minister Sergio Moro, as well as a analysis report of text and audio messages, images and videos.

Within the scope of the INQ 4,831 inquiry, the Attorney General requires the investigative procedure to be sent to the Federal Police, through the SINQ (DICOR Inquiry Service, Directorate for Investigation and Combat against Organized Crime), in order to carry out the proceedings, and the scheduling of court hearings within a period of five working days from the summons, with prior communication from the PGR to monitor the depositions.

