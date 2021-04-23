Arap Bethke invites responsible consumption on planet Earth Day

Regarding the care of the environment, the actor has begun to adopt a much more friendly lifestyle with the care of the planet.

“We cannot stop living and having what we have in our homes, but we can add small actions that impact an improvement in our environment. For example, if we don’t have to use the car and we can move by bike, or change the pet bottles for an aluminum container for the water we drink during the day, these are things that I have been modifying little by little, ”explained the actor. .

Arap Bethke (Courtesy / Arap Bethke)

He has also made some modifications in his eating style and wants the new generations to have a greater awareness of the impact of humanity on nature.

“Another thing that has affected a lot is fast fashion, this of acquiring garments in fast fashion and immediately discarding them after two months, that generates pollution in all senses, from our land to the oceans,” Bethke considered.

“I am convinced that the new generations have much easier to adapt to these new lifestyles, and that they are also more aware that small changes impact everyone’s life,” he said.