For many years we have hardly heard from Arantxa Sánchez VicarioPossibly the first Spanish athlete in history able to gather all the fans of a nation in front of the television to witness her exploits on the track. However, it seems that this dynamic will change little by little, finally celebrating this approach of the Catalan with the media. For example, this week we have read your statements in Sports world, where he explains how he is living the quarantine from Miami and the crazy desire he has to return soon to his country of origin.

“Right now I am locked in my Miami apartment with my children, Arantxa and Leo. We have been here for a week without leaving home, since until recently they did not order night confinement. Right away, schools and beaches have already closed, so now the streets are empty. As I knew about the situation in Spain, I was in charge of taking precautions ahead of time ”, declares the former world number 1.

Of course, although Arantxa is present in the United States, his mind and souls are many kilometers away. “I am worried about my mother, I know that the virus is being lethal with older people. I am excited to see how they are fighting in my country to overcome this devastating disease, especially how the health personnel, the cleaning personnel of each hospital, the Police, the army and all the people who work in something as basic as markets or supermarkets and that allow food to be in short supply. All of them are heroes, essential people to overcome a crisis like this ”, underlines the champion of four Grand Slams.

The passion of the Spanish every time she took a racket came to her since she was a child, it was an evident call of what her personality was going to be. Later, after retiring from the competition, that character still remains in his day to day. “Sports taught me that by fighting you can achieve any goal you set for yourself. If you fight, you always win, this is how I see Spanish society right now, fighting against the coronavirus. Whenever I played my scream it was ‘Come on’, that scream is what I want to transmit to my country and to all those who are day after day without fainting, struggling to overcome this great problem. As a Spanish I am and feel, I want to tell all the people who are in the fight to continue, that we are going to win this battle ”, she says from a distance.

That distance would soon be reduced, since Arantxa’s plans were to return home more than once in a while, until the coronavirus changed everything. “I feel good, I am happy with my children, I enjoy every moment. Things are fine here, I have my family close and my friends, the real ones, those who have not failed me. At the same time, I really want to return to Spain to meet my family, but now I have to be focused on protecting ourselves, we will have time, “says the three-time champion of Roland Garros.

.