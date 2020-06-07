In these days when the tournament of Roland Garros It is normal to find multiple articles related to Rafa Nadal and all his records in Paris. However, before the Balearic landed in our lives, it was another precocious talent that ignited our flame for tennis, a woman who kept all of Spain on the television screaming ‘Let’s go!’. We talk, of course, about Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, three times champion in the French capital and the athlete who really meant a boom in our country when it comes to tennis. In a radio talk with classmates We Are Tennis, the former world number 1 remembered her first steps on the circuit, those that led her to conquer her first Grand Slam at just 17 years old.

“Definitely, when I was young, I wanted to do well at Roland Garros. For the Spanish, the French Open is always our favorite tournament. It is the first Grand Slam that one dreams of winning, also because of being close to home, so I always had a very special connection with that crowd. I always felt comfortable there, especially since it was clay, I always loved playing there ”, highlights the tennis player from Barcelona.

He wanted to play among the greats so much that he brought his maturity ahead of time. “I was preparing well but it was amazing to see how I grew up at such a young age. I didn’t expect all that young to happen to me, but I had to learn to deal with this and that. 1987 was a good season on clay, I arrived with everything prepared for Roland Garros, so I started to win games, then another, then another, that’s how I stood in the quarterfinals at 15 years old, At that age he would have to be playing the junior category!“He laughs on the podcast.

It was precisely in that first participation in Paris that Arantxa left the first warning of what was ahead. “I saw myself playing the main draw, I saw myself in the quarterfinals, beating players who normally had a better ranking than me, who were older than me. I had nothing to lose, I always played better the better my rivals were, the better their ranking was. I really liked competing, I was always a good competitor, I was a fighter, I never gave up. It was a great achievement to go that far, to get into those quarterfinals, all of Spain hoped that that 15-year-old Spanish girl would do well, ”he fondly recalls of that tournament.

A year later, at 16, Arantxa returned to Paris. Again she stayed in the quarterfinals, but on her way she met a woman who represented everything she wanted to be. “Chris Evert was my idol since I was little. I always saw her on television, just like Martina Navratilova. They were two players who always tried to watch their matches, dreamed of playing with them one day, in order to get all that experience and learn to compete. Try to become a champion like they were. Evert was the favorite every time Paris came, she was the queen there, she didn’t lose many matches on those clay courts, but this time it was different ”.

The clash between the two occurred in the third round, with Evert No. 4 in the world and Arantxa No. 22. Few expected the bombing, but it came true. “I tried to make my game, I was probably surprised at the beginning because I played a good first set, I was very aggressive. Then in the second set I started a little nervous, but I managed my nerves and forgot who was in front of me. I regained concentration and closed in two rounds, 6-1 and 7-6. I couldn’t believe it, not even when I went to shake his hand. She congratulated me, said ‘Congratulations’. I kept hallucinating: ‘My God, it’s real, I’ve defeated it’. That victory made me think that if I could beat the best in the world on clay, one day I could go a step further and win there, be a champion ”, reveals the Spaniard, who would be champion two months later.

In 1989 he did not cross with Evert, it was not necessary. The best player in the world was waiting for her in the final. “Steffi Graf had been winning everything for two and a half years. It all means winning the four Grand Slams, a gold medal and the rest of the best tournaments on the circuit. It was number 1 in the world for two consecutive years. I think that helped me a lot, I thought I had nothing to lose, I knew I would have my opportunities, I just had to take advantage of them on the court. After an hour I won the first set 7-6. Obviously, the crowd always sides with the least favorite, which was me. People saw how I was fighting, how I was playing, they liked my personality and they started supporting me. That excited me even more, it gave me a lot of confidence ”, values ​​what was then No. 10 in the WTA ranking.

But that confidence was not going to be enough to become champion, in fact, Arantxa came to be on the ropes. “Graf was serving 5-3 in the third set, he had the title very close, but suddenly I broke his service. After that I realized I was nervous, I saw the tension. I won my serve and we got 5-5, when suddenly I break the serve again. So it was 6-5 and I used to win. That’s when my hair stood on end, I felt everything tremble. ‘I’m one game away from beating Steffi Graf and being Roland Garros champion’. I was young, I tried to go point by point, but everything moved me, even the diadem ”, he recalls about that game.

Destiny allowed Arantxa to touch the sky at the age of 17, in the best place and before the best in the world. “When I heard Sánchez Game, Set and Game Sánchez” I couldn’t believe it. I threw the racket in the air, collapsed on the clay and started crying like a baby. Until I saw the trophy in my hands I couldn’t finish believing it, at that moment I was the happiest person in the world. I made history, since nobody expected that, but sometimes in tennis these things happen. Then I was No. 1 and it is very easy to say that you got that far, but the most difficult thing is to stay. I was happy enough to have a long careerWithout too many injuries, I was lucky to win on all surfaces, but I never expected to have all of that. It was an honor and a privilege to have the career that I had ”, he concludes.