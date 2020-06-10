Tuesday 09 June, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen will try to lift their second Germany Cup, which in turn would be their second professional title. The team where Charles Aránguiz was captain today managed to lift this trophy in the 1992/1993 season, after beating Hertha Berlin.

Charles Aránguiz goes in search of his first title in Europe, after defeating Saarbrücken 3-0 and qualifying for the final of the German Cup. The Chilean was the captain of Bayer Leverkusen and had a great performance that helped the team to win as a visitor and wait for the winner between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.

From the first minute, the ‘Aspirin’ team showed their superiority against a team that plays in the fourth division of Germany. Before 20 minutes, he was already winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Diaby (11 ’) and Alario (19’). From there he began to fully manage the possession of the game, being expected by the locals.

In the second half the same logic was maintained. The Saarbrucken waited from their territory holding the attacks of the Leverkusen, who played a calm game, being deep based on the surprise of the deep touch, mainly from Demirbay who assisted in the three conquests of his team. The third goal was converted by Bellarabi (58 ’), after a great shot to the top left of the goal.

Charles Aránguiz played until the 70th minute, where he was replaced by former River Plate Exequiel Palacios. The Chilean midfielder marked the team’s first outing and was the connecting bridge with offensive midfielder Kerem Demirbay. At the moment he got into the middle of the central to control some cons that bothered the visitors on more than one occasion.

Bayer Leverkusen will try to lift their second Germany Cup, which in turn would be their second professional title. The team where Charles Aránguiz was captain today managed to lift this trophy in the 1992/1993 season, after beating Hertha Berlin.

Image gallery