Arandina 1-1 La Virgen Del Camino

05/16/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

The Arandina Y The Virgin of the Way they tied one in the Municipal El Montecillo during their last match in the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The Arandina arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Athletic Tordesillas by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, The Virgin of the Way they were defeated 3-4 in the last game they played against the Mirandés B. With this result, the Arandian team was in first position, while The Virgin of the Way, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the match.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

After the halfway point of the game, in the second period the goal came for the Vircaminense team, which debuted its bright spot with a goal from Mario Visa in the 65th minute. Arandina thanks to the success of Marcos Barbero shortly before the end, specifically in 88, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the footballers of the Arandina who entered the game were Alex Rovira, Koke, Yakovlev Y Thabang replacing Zazu, Alex Diez, Rashiti Y Movie, while the changes of The Virgin of the Way They were Mansilla, Chema Suarez, Black Y Charly, who entered to replace Esau, Alex Matos, Mario Visa Y Manuel Martinez.

The referee admonished Zazu by the Arandina already Gutierrez, Fran Perez Y Black by the Vircaminense team.

At the moment, the Arandina he is left with 46 points and The Virgin of the Way with 37 points.

Data sheetArandina:Álvaro, Jorge Pesca, Munguía, Peli (Thabang, min.71), Sagüés, Rashiti (Yakovlev, min.66), Zazu (Álex Rovira, min.46), Marcos Barbero, Santin, Alex Díez (Koke, min.56 ) and JunyentThe Virgin of the Way:Francisco, Manuel Martinez (Charly, min.84), Christian S., Fran Perez, Lerma, Esaú (Mansilla, min.57), Alex Matos (Chema Suárez, min.57), Gutierrez, Porfirio Puente, Trust and Mario Visa (Negral, min.78)Stadium:Municipal El MontecilloGoals:Mario Visa (0-1, min. 65) and Marcos Barbero (1-1, min. 88)