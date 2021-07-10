Arancha González Laya leaves Foreign Affairs and is replaced by José Manuel Albares, ambassador to France

José Manuel Albares, last October, at Roland Garros. (Photo: John Berry via .)

The hitherto Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, is leaving the Executive, according to sources close to the minister cited by El País. His replacement will be the ambassador in Paris, José Manuel Albares.

Raised in Tolosa (Navarra), although born in San Sebastián in 1969, this jurist held the position of executive director of the International Trade Center when President Pedro Sánchez called her; is the joint development agency with the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. She was assigned to this position directly by the Secretary General of the United Nations in August 2013. She is not a member of the PSOE.

Arancha González Laya, the day of his inauguration in Foreign Affairs, in January 2020. (Photo: Jon Nazca via .)

