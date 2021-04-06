Aranburu and Fraile, Kazakh accent in Sestao

04/06/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

In a one-week race, any ramp is a battle. The ‘stage hunters’ and the ‘roosters’ of the general standings know it, even more so if in the opening time trial they gave up some valuable seconds. The organization disseminated a few ports in the road book for the second day, departing from Zalla and arriving at the industrial heart of the Left Bank. At the Sestao finish line, with a final slope to take off the ‘txapela’, a young man from the land like Alex Aranburu inaugurated his professional record.

The selection that caused ‘La Asturiana’, a 2nd category port 14 kilometers from the finish line, pointed to the Gipuzkoan as one of the candidates. But the quicksilver that youth has prevented him from staying with the squad. He demarcated in the absence of 10 kilometers, descended with technique and began a fight against everyone to overcome the finish line with enough slack.

Behind, his teammate, Omar Fraile, celebrated the second position. The one from Santurtzi was one breath away from winning against his neighbors from Southeast Asia. Deserved double for the Kazakhs of Astana.

Noisy

The day’s getaway lost steam as the kilometers progressed. The last ascent to ‘La Asturiana’ ended the resistance of Óscar Cabedo, the last of the escapees to kneel. The one from Burgos BH succumbed to the power of the attacks. David Gaudu tested his strength and pulled a miura like Tadej Pogacar out of the squad. The French and the Slovenian did not make way. Neither did Max Schachmann and Primoz Roglic, the next to assess the state of their legs after the Bilbao time trial. Those were the only moves among the favorites to wear yellow at Arrate.

‘Rogla’ keeps his jersey as leader of the classification, although his difference is cut by a few seconds with respect to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar, who will undoubtedly be one of his adversaries in this Itzulia that has just started to roll.