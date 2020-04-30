The return of left-back Guilherme Arana to Brazilian football is being a decision celebrated by the player, who before hitting with Atlético-MG, was loaned by Sevilla, to Atalanta, from Italy.

Arana was having few chances in Italian and Spanish football, hence the desire to act in Brazil, culminating in the settlement with Galo.

The side said, in an interview with TV Galo that he is not missing Europe, treating the passage in the Old World as an apprenticeship.

-It was a learning experience. You get there and everything is new, very different from Brazil. I left here as the best Brazilian side and I didn’t have as many opportunities there. I was not very lucky either, the coach who asked me was sent away. The director too. It was complicated, but I learned a lot of things, not only as a player but also as a person. I grew up a lot, I understood a lot of things. I wanted to stay, have a good following there. But this time I spent served as a learning experience. Now I’m in a good club, with a good group, a good structure. I don’t really miss it, ”he said.

The family factor also weighed in on Arana’s return to Brazil, a fact that left his loved ones satisfied.

-I’m happy and my family is happy. There, they were a little sad for not seeing me happy. To see everyone smiling again, with happiness in their eyes, is priceless. It served as an apprentice-said the player, who had said that the lack of chances in European football also contributed to his return.

– In Europe things are a little different, because you have no sequence. Sometimes you play a game, sometimes you’re in the stands watching. This is difficult, player needs a sequence. I arrive in Sevilla in January 2018, around the time that people are flying. Even adapting is a little difficult. There, doing an analysis, I think I did well in all the games I played. I scored a goal at Barcelona and, in the other game, I wasn’t even on the bench. These are things I didn’t understand, but it’s a culture, I respect it. I never stopped working, I never stopped being a professional in the club, ”he said.

Guilherme Arana has a contract with Galo until the middle of 2021 on loan. If you want to stay with the player permanently, the alvinegro will have to pay 5 million euros (R $ 23 million).

