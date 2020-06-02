More than 10 million Venezuelans are left with a void that can hardly be filled || Photos: Courtesy

15 days have passed since that May 19, when the more than 10 million Venezuelans who enjoyed the entertainment offered by the company Directv, belonging to AT&T Latin America, were left with their television screens, from that 42-inch or more, even the simplest (old model even), they stayed black, or not precisely with the dark screen, but with a programming guide in which the channels were disappearing, just as it happened with the “Avengers” after the “Infinity War” in which they crumbled little by little, after the “snap” of fingers triggered by Thanos.

Uncertainty, anguish, despair, with many expectations, with faith and hope, the subscribers remained during that afternoon, night, early Wednesday morning, all day, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday … and until today sun , waiting for a rectification or the possibility of receiving the signal from the Transmission Center of another country, but nothing!

As well as the rest of Venezuelans, especially those who live in the most remote places of the country and even those who reside in difficult-to-access suburban areas, where the satellite TV service was their connection to the world, with information, with reality, with education (beyond that offered in an educational institution) and with entertainment, the Aragüeños have had to face this sad reality.

By consulting several affected by this sudden suspension of service, it was possible to find out how they have taken alternatives to alleviate the situation and not fall into anguish and depression. María Castillo said that it was “overwhelming, because precisely the first day, at home we were looking at each other and looking for what to do.”

She is the mother of an 11-year-old boy, who beyond being busy with his studies and his technological devices (mobile, tablet), watching TV was part of his daily distraction and more so in times of confinement.

Dusting off DVDs, Blu-ray and more

“We had no choice but to resort to the DVD movies that we have … We cleaned them and decided that every night we put one to watch with the family and not feel that emptiness,” said María, after expressing that the silence that stuns her home, It was distressing and “something had to be done … The other thing we have resorted to is listening to music and even going back to board games, in order to distract ourselves.”

As in the case of María, another who opted for the movies was Félix Olivo, who said, “I immediately started looking for the movies and some people offer them to me at a good price, already downloaded on a USB stick.” In this way, it has decided to face this unpredictable panorama.

Without series, movies, soap operas and «Fútbol Total»

Those who enjoyed Directv, had countless signals in which they enjoyed series, movies, soap operas, reality shows, musicals and sports programs, this line being precisely one of the most outstanding, since the exclusive signal “Directv Sports”, beyond to support national sports and broadcast major world events, it had the support of Venezuelan viewers who nightly enjoyed the flagship program “Total Soccer”.

Led by the unsurpassed Pablo Giralt and his “staff” of expert journalists in the field, including Venezuelans Alex Candal, Fernando Petrocelli, Federico Rojas, Francisco Blavia and the not least Milena Gimón (only lady of the prestigious group), among others, The program supported a legion of Venezuelan followers for its hilarious debates that have become a landmark of the signal, which are now up in the air, as they cannot enjoy the sports space after this sudden suspension.

And it is not only about this original show from the television signal, but other content demanded by the viewers, as there are already housewives who cannot continue enjoying the replacement of “La Patrona” or “La Rosa de Guadalupe” Nor will those grandmothers continue to play “La Ruleta de La Suerte” or enjoy “Trancas” and “Barrancas” in “El Hormiguero 3.0”, or children and adolescents will not be able to watch the series of the moment in Disney Channel or Nickelodeon.

Also, there are those “series” who will be waiting to know what will happen to Meredith Gray, how the 3rd will end. Season of “9-1-1”, see if Shaun Murphy managed to solve his problems with Lea or enjoy what the new season of “New Amsterdam” brings, just to mention a few. All this without counting the moviegoers who devoured the programming of the Premium channels and if they did not opt ​​for the premieres in «Pay Per View».

In the absence of streaming, are there other options?

María Castillo, stressed that all this unfortunate episode immediately arose, began to look for other options, since she does not have the internet to be able to resort to “streaming” platforms (which has been the saving option for a large percentage of those affected), for this reason it has been in search of contracting other services “and I have already found out about another satellite TV service, or about the option of the Colombian decos, as well as the residential telephone line to opt for the internet.”

Likewise, Félix Olivo, stated that he was in the same condition as María, considering these possibilities in order to have that means of distraction from which he has been deprived. Fran Monroy, an expert journalist in the Telecommunications area as a result of all this panorama, commented through his Twitter, that for someone to equate the quality of service that Directv offered, it is a bit uphill and more in times when the cable operators in the country, do not have sufficient investment and the capacity to meet the demand of those more than 10 million customers.

He was emphatic when saying “it is time to shine for cable operators and other providers of satellite TV service in the country …” before Directv’s departure from the local market, but we will have to wait what the strategies of these companies will be, how will the behavior of those affected by all this and, among many other dilemmas, to know if Directv will be loyal to Venezuelans or will end up changing their lives, leaving them with a silence and a vacuum that is difficult to fill.