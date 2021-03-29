Aragonès will not be invested in the second round because JxCat will abstain, and the commons ask him to look to “the left”

JxCat has agreed in the meeting of its executive this Monday that will abstain in the plenary session of tomorrow Tuesday, sources of the formation have confirmed, reason why the candidate to the Presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, will not be able to be invested. For his part, the spokesman for Catalunya en Comú and deputy in Congress Joan Mena has asked Aragonès to “look to the left” if his investiture attempt fails.

The ERC deputy in the Parliament and vice-secretary general of communication of the party, Sergi Sabrià, one of the republican negotiators to form the Government, had already pointed out a few hours before that they were not in conditions to say that this Tuesday Aragonès would be invested in the second round, after the failure of the first vote on Friday in the Parliament.

In an interview with Catalunya Ràdio, Sabrià explained that the negotiating teams of Junts and ERC have met this Saturday and Sunday, but he has not trusted in reaching an agreement before Tuesday: “We want to think that we are a little closer. I don’t know if we will have time until tomorrow.”

It has specified that the negotiations are stuck in the part of the “strategic direction of the independence process”, and he has said that it is not a matter of content, nor of a government plan, because in those aspects they are very close, in his words.

On the proposal of the Consell per la República to reformulate its governance, Sabrià has stated that “it is not developed at all, but it does point out the problem well”, and he has called on the pro-independence formations to find a space that everyone feels about everyone and where everyone can put their voice, he has said verbatim.

“I would like to rule out elections, but it does not depend only on us, “and he has ruled out that ERC forms a government alone with external support from Junts, because they want to form an Executive of three, also with the CUP, with whom ERC reached a preliminary agreement.

Asked if he sees the failure of the investiture as a humiliation, as the leader of the commons, Jéssica Albiach, The Republican deputy has responded that in no case was this the case and that Albiach “must have a hard time justifying himself” for not supporting the Government plan presented by Aragonès.

Mena: “ERC lacks audacity”

The spokesman for the communes and deputy in Congress Joan Mena has insisted on forming a left-wing Government after the failure of the first investiture session of Pere Aragonès (ERC) and the expectation that the second will not prosper either, and has asked Republicans to “dare” to form a left-wing Government, agreed with comuns and PSC.

“What we are showing is that ERC lacks audacity. There are many things in Aragonès’ speech that sound good, “he assured at a telematic press conference this Monday, adding that many measures could not be applied in a Government with Junts.

“Junts is like a child who takes toys. We Catalans do not deserve that Junts lead the way, “said the purple spokesman, who believes that Aragonès’ proposals are not credible if he carries them forward with Junts.

Mena has insisted that he would see “little credible” that a future Minister of Education of Junts defend the public school and not the privileges of the concerted, although he has valued that there are many aspects of the pre-agreement between ERC and the CUP that they share.

He has insisted that there is a left-wing alternative, and has asked that “ERC and PSC be brave and put the interests of Catalonia above their own”, and that the three political formations that, according to him, are committed to dialogue with the State, reach an agreement.

He explained that this weekend there have been no new conversations between ERC and comuns, and has ruled out changing the direction of his vote so that Aragonès forms a “weak and variable geometry” government alone.

On the words of the Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, Regarding the reform of the crime of sedition, Mena has said that Iceta has recently joined the Council of Ministers and that the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has already “endorsed the modification of the Penal Code in parliament.”

He has asked the PSOE to comply with the agreements and that he works on the proposal that he has on the table since before Christmas: “It is not only good for the independence prisoners but for the people who defend freedom of expression and are today under threat of ending up in jail.”