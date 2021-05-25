Aragonès will announce this Tuesday all the names of the councilors of his Government

The new Government of Pere Aragonés (38 years old) boasts of being the youngest president of the modern Generalitat, since he rejuvenates it to an average of 47 years. With 8 women and 6 men who will take office this Wednesday, the 14 councilors present a more technical profile.

These are the new councilors of the Generalitat of Catalonia, a cabinet in which only two repeat, Jordi Puigneró -new strongman of JxCat upon ascending to vice-presidency- and Teresa Jordà, Republican that strengthens its portfolio of Agriculture with Climate Action.

Jordi Puigneró, Vice President and Minister of Digital Policies (Junts)

Born in Sant Cugat del Vallès (1974), He comes from the independence branch of Convergència and is part of the circle of trust of the former president Carles Puigdemont. In his time as Minister of Digital Policies, this engineer promoted the launch of the first nanosatellite of the Generalitat, the deployment of fiber optics and the first steps of 5G. He dealt with the cyberattack on the Generalitat for the sovereign consultation of 9N.

Appears in the summary of the “Volhov case” since the Civil Guard believes that it supported a cryptocurrency project to give financial stability to Catalonia and divert funds to Waterloo. Some of his phrases on Twitter are controversial, such as the one he made in 2012 to coincide with the London Olympics: “Do you know what the difference is between a Spaniard and a Mongol? A medal.”

Laura Vilagrà: Minister of the Presidency (ERC)

Laura Vilagrà (Santpedor, Barcelona, ​​1976) is a political scientist with many years of membership in ERC who was mayor of Santpedor between 2003 and 2015 and a member of Parliament between 2006 and 2011.

Person very close to Aragonès -was number two on his list in 14-F– and with a dialogue and negotiating profile, Vilagrà had not been so far at the forefront of Catalan politics.

Jaume Giró, Minister of Economy and Finance (Junts)

Born in Badalona (1964), he is known in the business world for having been the general director of the La Caixa Banking Foundation between 2014 and 2019, after going through Gas Natural, Repsol and CaixaBank.

Graduated in Information Sciences from the University of Navarra and graduated in Business Administration and Management from Esade, he jumped to the forefront of today in the last elections at FC Barcelona because should be the economic vice president of Joan Laporta, but finally he announced that he would not be part of the new board of directors “for professional reasons.”

Joan Ignasi Elena, Minister of the Interior (ERC)

(Barcelona, ​​1968), lawyer, former mayor of Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) and former PSC deputy in Parliament, enjoys good consideration at the ERC headquarters after having approached the party during the independence process and having legally helped the prisoners of 1-O.

He presided over the Socialist Youth of Catalonia in the 90s and was a Socialist deputy in the Parliament on two occasions, always representing the sovereign wing of the PSC, until the acceleration of the process led him to reconsider his membership.

Josep Maria Argimon, Minister of Health (Junts)

Dr. Josep Maria Argimon (Barcelona, ​​1958) studied at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and specialized in preventive medicine and public health at the Bellvitge University Hospital, in addition to pursue various studies abroad.

He is the face of the management of the pandemic since he assumed the Secretary of Public Health last July, at the suggestion of then president Quim Torra. His election has not been a surprise after the Health portfolio has gone from ERC to JxCat and that this formation has already advanced its designation in the electoral campaign.

Josep González-Cambray, Minister of Education (ERC)

Born in Lleida (1972), Until now he was the general director of Public Centers and president of the Consorci d’Educació de Barcelona and he has been the architect of keeping schools open during the pandemic.

The new Minister of Education has a degree in Industrial Technical Engineering from the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona and Degree in Marketing from the Open University of Catalonia.

Victòria Alsina, Minister of Foreign Action (Junts)

Born in Barcelona (1983) and former delegate of the Generalitat in the US and Canada, is the young and independent profile chosen by JxCat to assume the command of a department that has seen four councilors pass in four years.

She has a doctorate in Political and Social Sciences from the Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, ​​a master’s degree in public management from Esade, a master’s degree in public management and She has been a professor at Harvard University and New York University.

Roger Torrent, Minister of Business and Labor (ERC)

Born in Sarrià de Ter (Girona) in 1979, Torrent he was president of the Parliament in the last legislature, in which he certified the transition of the independence movement from the disobedience of 2017 to a tactical withdrawal, not shared by the sectors of JxCat that support the unilateral path.

Degree in Political Science from the UAB, master’s degree in territorial and urban studies from the UPC and UPF, Torrent has also been mayor of his municipality, ERC deputy in Parliament since 2012 and JxSí deputy spokesperson in the October 1 legislature.

Lourdes Ciuró, Minister of Justice (Junts)

Born in Reus (Tarragona) in 1971 and graduated in Law from the UAB in 1994, she has practiced as a lawyer specialized in civil and commercial law until 2011. She was a deputy in Congress between 2011 and 2019 and She is the current spokesperson for JxCat in the Sabadell City Council (Barcelona).

Natàlia Garriga, Minister of Culture (ERC)

Born in Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) in 1969, she has served as director of services of the Department of Vice-presidency and Economy and Finance of the Catalan government and It is one of the 29 charges of the Government processed for participating in the preparations for 1-O.

Teresa Jordà, Regional Minister for Climate Action (ERC)

Born in Ripoll (Girona) in 1972, Jordà has a degree in Modern and Contemporary History from the UAB and is one of the two members of the Government of Quim Torra that will continue in the executive. At the age of 27, she was already a councilor in Ripoll and then she was mayor for eight years and a deputy in Congress another six.

Tània Verge, Minister for Feminisms and Equality (ERC)

Born in Reus (1978), she is a professor in Political and Social Sciences at the Pompeu Fabra University and Former member of the 1-O electoral receivership -was acquitted-. It will occupy a newly created portfolio.

Violant Cervera, Minister of Social Rights (Junts)

Born in Lleida (1969), she was until now -and since July 2008- the person in charge of the Office of the Delegate of the Government in Lleida, although she was previously a deputy in the Parliament for two periods, between 2012 and 2015 for CiU and from 2015 to 2017 for Junts pel Sí.

Gemma Geis, Regional Minister for Research and Universities (Junts)

Born in Girona (1979), she has a meteoric career in politics. In November 2017, in full preparations for the exceptional electoral appointment with article 155 of the Constitution in Catalonia, the then vice-rector of the University of Girona it was chosen by Puigdemont as an electoral poster for Girona.

Linked to the university world, Geis is a doctor of law, with a European mention, from the University of Girona, where he also graduated in law in 2002, and completed a master’s degree in legal practice at the Barcelona Bar Association.