Aragonès warns in his failed investiture that he will reject “tutelas”

That he ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere AragonèsIt was already known that he would not be invested in the second round on Tuesday, after JxCat announced on Monday that he would abstain in the vote. However, the Republican leader has made a show of force and has ignored the request of the Junts to suspend the plenary session in Parliament as little useful. In addition, he has used the session in the Catalan chamber to warn this formation that to obtain their support, It will not be protected by the Council for the Republic led by Carles Puigdemont.

As in the first vote, that of last Friday, Aragonès has been left without the ‘yes’ of the 32 deputies of JxCat when this group abstained, with which the result was again the same as that day. He has only obtained 42 votes in favor of ERC and the CUP, while he has received 61 against PSC, Vox, En Comú Podem, Ciutadans and PPC. Thus, he has not reached the simple majority necessary to be president of the Generalitat, with which the clock has been activated towards possible new elections in Catalonia. To avoid them, there is a period of two months to try an agreement that allows an investiture, but if it is not achieved on May 26, new elections would be called automatically in July.

It happened in the opening speech of the plenary session when Aragonès has warned Junts and Puigdemont that he will not accept “tutelas”, because the president of the Generalitat is “irreplaceable”. Thus, he has distanced himself from the role initially adopted by the ‘former president’ Quim Torra, who recognized the ex-president who escaped in Belgium as “legitimate president.

The leader of Esquerra has affirmed that it is necessary to recognize all the spaces of the independence movement within Catalonia and outside, in reference to the Consell for the Republic, whose role is one of the main obstacles in the negotiation with JxCat. Nevertheless, stressed that the leadership of Catalan institutions should be valued, like the Parliament, the Government and its president, who have “a non-delegable and irreplaceable responsibility.”

Despite these warnings, Aragonès has extended his hand to Junts to continue negotiating, although he has pointed not seeing “sufficient reasons” for them not to have supported his inauguration this Tuesday and has asked them not to maintain the blockade “indefinitely.” “The urgencies of the country are many,” he said.

In his speech, he also pointed out that the independence movement now has the strength to face negotiations with the State, because for the first time it exceeded 50% of the votes in the Catalan elections. Thus, has asked to find a joint strategy to get the prisoners and “exiles” of the process to be free, and that the Catalans can decide if they want an independent Catalonia.

Too has recognized that the 1-O failed to mobilize the voters of ‘no’, nor counteract the “offensive” of the State, and that did not have sufficient international recognition. For this reason, it has opted for a new referendum, for which it has underlined the need to work to “make the independence movement grow.”

Deputy Gemma Geis has been in charge of JxCat to respond to Aragonès, in the absence of the president of the group, Albert Batet, confined for being close contact of a positive for Covid-19. He has assured that neither from Junts nor from “exile” they intend to impose a “tutelage” on the ERC leader, and that they will always have “predisposition” for the agreement, although he has demanded “flexibility” from the Republican candidate. On the other hand, he has criticized the pre-agreement between Esquerra and the CUP for the investiture, as he has said that Junts does not feel “represented”, despite having more parliamentary weight than the anti-capitalists.

For his part, the leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, he has predicted that, if he is invested, Aragonès will be a “vicarious president at the dictation of a non-existent and fictitious Consell per la República”, hostage to Puigdemont and the “anti-system”. If it is not, in his opinion “it will have been the victim of unnecessary humiliation and Catalonia will continue without the solid and stable government it needs.” Illa too it has offered to “open a new stage” so as not to “repeat a failure.”

The leader of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, has replied to Aragonès while sovereign deputies displayed posters with anti-fascist messages and has branded him as “the puppet of Junqueras, like Borràs from the fled Puigdemont.” Also of making the investiture a power struggle and not worrying about the set of interests of the Catalans. Garriga has opted for “leading the national reaction in Catalonia.”

From the CUP, the group’s spokesperson in Parliament, Eulàlia Reguant, has warned ERC and JxCat that it is in their hands that the legislature is not “the one of the attack of the people against the Government”. He has also said that “the independence roadmap” cannot be “isolated from the social needs of citizens.”

For its part, the leader of the commons, Jessica Albiach, has regretted that Junts and ERC focus their dispute not on the social, economic and health crisis, but on the partisan struggle for “power.” He has also stated that there is the alternative of a left-wing government.

The president of Cs, Carlos Carrizosa, has warned Aragonès that if he is invested with the votes of JxCat and CUP he will be “hostage to a radical escalation”, and the from the PPC, Alejandro Fernández, has told ERC and Junts that “it is time for them to break the umbilical cord” with Puigdemont.

Montero urges to unblock the Government

The Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has urged to unblock the situation in Catalonia now that “this interim process is over” to respond “to all the problems and challenges” of this community, such as the fight against the pandemic and the revitalization of the economy.

He also recalled that the Executive has had on the table “an agenda for the reunion, for dialogue” with the Government, which was truncated by the need to focus efforts on Covid.