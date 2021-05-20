Aragonès undertakes to “complete the independence” of Catalonia following the Scottish model

With the tone of who – this time yes- the investiture is assured as president of the Generalitat, the ERC candidate Pere Aragonès has delivered a much calmer speech than the two failed attempts last month in March. For this reason, he has not avoided recognizing that, reaching an agreement with Junts has not been easy and he wanted to “thank the patience of an exhausted citizenry, with which we have a duty to regain confidence.”

In this sense, the Republican leader has promised a “strong and stable Government” and has assured to appear for the investiture with the security of having the complicity of the majority of progressive and independentist deputies: “For the first time in what we have been a century , Catalonia will have an independentist president and at the same time a leftist“, has asserted.

The ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, began his speech with a commitment: “I want to be president of the Generalitat to complete the independence of Catalonia, to make amnesty inevitable and to exercise with total freedom the right to self-determination, ruling for all citizens, for the entire country. “For this he has invoked the example of Scotland, calling on Spain to emulate the United Kingdom. and allow an agreed referendum.

Aragonès has promised to promote a “National Agreement for Self-Determination and Amnesty“, as a” meeting point for all sovereignty “, which brings together parties, institutions and civil society, given” the need for a civic and peaceful confrontation to force the state to assume the reality until now denied “.

“I want to do like Scotland and I would like the Spanish State to know how to do like the United Kingdom in 2014. No more and no less. Make a referendum possible and work from day one to win it”

The Republican candidate has revealed that his “obsession”, he said, is “to overcome the current blockade and to resolve once and for all the conflict between Catalonia and the Spanish State “based on amnesty and self-determination.”I want to do like Scotland and I would like the Spanish State to know how to do like the United Kingdom in 2014. Neither more nor less. Make a referendum possible and work from day one to win it “, he highlighted.

In the future, the ERC president has been convinced that Scotland will “vote again” in referendum and the United Kingdom “will again do everything possible to seduce the Scots and democratically avoid independence.”

Aragonès has asked the State to “stop being afraid of the polls“Explain” what proposal you have “for Catalonia and” dare to win a referendum, but also agree to lose it. “

“I would like the state stop offering repression and choose to start a democratic confrontation based on an alternative project to independence that goes beyond being left with a curtailed autonomy, “he said.

Balances between the CUP and Junts

Pere Aragonès has made balances during the 40 minutes of speech to put in value the pact with the CUP on the one hand, and the Government’s agreement with Junts on the other, underlining that both will allow “the immediate implementation of the Republican Generalitat”, and has remarked that work should be done looking for ways to overcome differences and build consensus.

For this reason, the Republican leader has assured to appear for the investiture with the security of have the complicity of the majority of progressive and pro-independence deputies: “For the first time in what we have been a century, Catalonia will have an independentist and at the same time a leftist president.” Y has reached out to the commons of Jéssica Albiach those who have asked to abstain in the vote this Friday in the investiture debate in the Parliament.

The first session of the investiture debate It ended after 7:00 pm after the initial intervention by Aragonès, Salvador Illa (PSC) and Albert Batet (JxCat). This Friday at 09.00 in the morning the session will continue with the intervention of the rest of the groups, starting with Voice, and at noon the investiture of the republican candidate Pere Aragonès will be voted, which will go ahead with the votes of ERC (33), JxCat (32) and CUP (9) that give him absolute majority.